Two die when suspect fleeing police crashes into 2nd vehicle

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A motorist fleeing troopers in southwestern Michigan and someone in a second vehicle both died Thursday when the two vehicles collided, state police said.

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. in Whiteford Township in Monroe County, just north of the Ohio state line, police said.

Troopers had stopped a suspect in a domestic violence incident before the suspect fled from the scene, police said.

The suspect ran a stop sign at an intersection and crashed into the second vehicle, which killed the suspect and a person in the second vehicle, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the person killed in the second vehicle was the driver or a passenger.