ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud. The resulting Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection of Trump’s followers threatened democracy with “horrific” brutality toward law enforcement and “put the lives of American lawmakers at risk,” according to the report’s executive summary. “The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed,” reads the report from the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Chalkbeat

What the new federal spending bill means for students and schools

A new bipartisan federal spending bill could send more money to schools serving students from low-income families and increase access to summer meals.The bill, unveiled Tuesday, includes tens of billions of dollars committed to schools, student support programs, and college funding. Among the bill’s provisions are additional investments in programs that support English language learners, child care for student parents, rural education, as well as increased funding for historically Black colleges...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy