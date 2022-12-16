ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Former BYU Tight End Dallin Holker Transfers to Colorado State

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 5 days ago

On Thursday, former BYU tight end Dallin Holker announced that he will transfer to Colorado State. Holker was a junior this last season and in his third year with the program when he announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. In the three games that Holker played this season, he tallied 86 receiving yards on 9 receptions.

In three years at BYU, Holker tallied 42 total receptions for 521 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Holker is one of seven BYU players that has entered the transfer portal since the start of the season. He was joined in the transfer portal by former Cougars Jacob Conover, Tate Romney, Terrence Fall, Logan Fano, Campbell Barrington, and Keenan Pili.

Holker is the fifth former BYU player to announce his next destination and the first player to leave BYU for the Mountain West conference. Former Cougars Jacob Conover and Tate Romney will return to their home state to play for Arizona State. Logan Fano will follow his younger brother to play for Utah, and Campbell Barrington will transfer to future conference foe Baylor. Only Keenan Pili and Terrence Fall have not announced where they will go next.

BYU has also been actively recruiting the transfer portal to bring more talent into the program. The Cougars have hosted multiple transfers on campus over the last week.

Stay tuned for more transfer portal and recruiting updates in the coming weeks.

