A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Thinking of a Dry January? A new survey shows increased interest in "sober curious"Jennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Shop with a Cop on 12/22Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Passenger critical after falling out of vehicle in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A person is in critical condition after falling out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Morton Grove. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin on the report of a crash. Police believe a 2010 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster when the rear […]
Illinois State Police Asking Drivers to Stay Off the Roads During Winter Storm
Illinois state police have a message for drivers: stay off the roads during the upcoming winter storm unless travel is "absolutely necessary." In a message Wednesday afternoon, the department said it was asking the public to "stay off the roadways for the next couple of days during the severe winter weather expected to begin [Thursday]."
‘Life-Threatening' Travel Conditions Possible in Chicago Area This Week During Winter Storm
A dangerous combination of heavy snow, fierce winds and bone-chilling cold will combine to create potentially “life-threatening” travel conditions later this week in the Chicago area, with motorists urged to postpone unnecessary travel if possible during the height of the storm. According to the National Weather Service, the...
Winter Storm Timeline: When Snow, Bitter Cold, 55 MPH Winds Are Expected to Hit Chicago Area
With glimpses of sunlight and temperatures in the low 30s, Wednesday -- the astronomical start of winter -- is shaping up to be just another chilly December day in Chicago. Call it the calm before the storm. A significant winter storm headed to the Midwest with dangerously cold temperatures, strong...
‘Blizzard-like' Conditions Prompt Adler Planetarium to Announce Closures
Adler Planetarium announced Wednesday closures will be in effect due to oncoming weather that is forecasted to bring heavy snow, fierce winds and dangerous temperatures into the Chicago area. To keep potential visitors home, the planetarium said it will be closed Friday and Saturday. "Due to forecasted snowy and blizzard-like...
Chicago Area Rises to Winter Storm Warning, Indiana County Sees Blizzard Warning
The entire Chicago area has been upgraded to a winter storm warning ahead of a major winter system set to arrive just ahead of the holiday weekend. At the same time, one Indiana county was elevated to a blizzard warning as officials warn of "white out" conditions, power outages and measurable snow.
Ice-Covered Roads, ‘White-Out' Travel Conditions Expected From Incoming Winter Storm
As a dangerous and significant winter storm bringing heavy blowing snow, winds gusting up to 55 miles-per-hour and wind chills low enough to cause frostbite makes its way to the Chicago area, the National Weather Service is warning that road conditions later this week are expected to be "life threatening."
How to Track Chicago's Snow Plows
As the Chicago area braces for dangerous weather conditions brought on by a major winter system, you may be looking ahead, wondering when crews will come by to clear the oncoming snow from the streets. Launched in 2012, “Plow Tracker" allows residents to follow which streets are being cleared of...
When Will Snow Start in the Chicago Area and When is the Storm Expected to Be the Worst?
With a major winter system expected to hit the Chicago area just before the holiday weekend, when can you expect to see now and for how long?. The timing of the system has changed in recent days, along with snow total projections. But as the storm nears, so too does confidence in its intensity.
Chicago weather: Snow storm forecast to dump several inches of snow starting Thursday
Early projections show the storm has the potential to bring several inches of snow by the weekend.
cwbchicago.com
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
Will Chicago See a Blizzard? Here's What's Needed For Those Conditions to Form — And Why Snow Totals May Not Matter
The entire Chicago area is now under a winter storm warning that begins Thursday and brings with it measurable snowfall, white-out conditions, winds gusts of up to 55 miles-per-hour and wind chill temperatures below 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. According to the warning, which will remain in...
Chicagoans on Reddit Offer Tips For Getting Through a Snowstorm in the City
As blistering cold temperatures, dangerously high winds and snowfall approach the Chicago area later this week, some newcomers to the city are wondering how Chicagoans make it through the extremes of winter. While snowfall totals may not be extraordinarily high, strong gusts of wind and extremely cold temperatures are expected...
NBC Chicago
Here's What Experts Recommend if Motorists Become Stranded During a Winter Storm
Motorists are being urged to use extreme caution for an approaching winter storm taking aim at the Chicago area, but they're offering tips for those who absolutely have to travel in the hazardous conditions. Those conditions could include heavy or blowing snow at times, with ferocious winds expected to last...
Person Killed in Fire at Residential Building in Austin
One person was killed in a fire Wednesday morning in Austin on the West Side. The blaze broke out after 10:30 a.m. at a two-story building in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago fire officials said. One person was killed in the fire, according to officials. Authorities have...
How Much Snow Will the Chicago Area See in Winter Storm? See the Latest Projections
Snow total projections continue to change in the lead-up to the major winter system set to halt travel ahead of the Christmas holiday in the Chicago area. The latest projections show there may not be much in accumulation, but experts, including the NBC 5 Storm Team, say that's only one part of the story.
Body Recovered in Lake Michigan Near Where Missing Northwestern Doctoral Student's Phone Was Last Pinged
A body was recovered in Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor early Tuesday evening, close to where missing 25-year-old Northwestern doctoral student Peter Salvino's phone was last pinged before he went missing early Sunday morning. Chicago police confirmed shortly after 6 p.m. that a body was recovered in Diversey Harbor, but...
Peter Salvino Marks 2nd Death of Young Man in Lake Michigan This Month
The death of 25-year-old Peter Salvino, a Northwestern doctoral student whose body was found in Lake Michigan this week, marks the second young man to be found dead in the water in Chicago this month. Earlier in December, 21-year-old Polish businessman Krzysztof Szubert was also found dead in the lake...
Are Illinois Residents Legally Allowed to Warm Up Their Cars Unattended?
After one last taste of summer this week, cold temperatures are here to stay in the Chicago area for the upcoming months. With high temperatures ranging in the 30s for much of the next week, Chicago-area residents are likely trying to get a head start on having a warm car to jump into before heading to work.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
