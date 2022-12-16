Woman allegedly beat elderly woman who told her to turn the music down

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola woman was charged with aggravated battery after allegedly beating an elderly woman until she was covered in blood after the elderly woman told her to turn the music down, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Chloe German, 27, was charged with aggravated battery on a person older than 65-year-old.

On Dec. 14, deputies responded to a house in Escambia County in reference to a Baker Act. Once they arrived, they said they found the victim covered in blood and visibly upset. The victim said she was in the living room when she told German to turn down the music. The victim said German had also been drinking alcohol and got upset with her.

While having her back to German, the victim said that is when German attacked her and started to hit her with a closed fist. Deputies said they saw several lacerations on the victim and blood covering a majority of her upper body.

German was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.