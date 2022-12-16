Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
PFD: Overnight fire caused by “misused smoking materials”
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Firefighters say there are no injuries following a devastating house fire overnight, reportedly caused by misused smoking materials. The initial call came in just after 1:30 a.m. for a working fire at a property off West Courtland Street and North Frostwood Parkway in Peoria. Smoke...
1470 WMBD
Water main break forces Peoria health office closure
PEORIA, Ill. — A water main break has forced the Peoria City/County Health Department to close for at least Wednesday. The closure reportedly impacts programs and services at the facility at 2116 North Sheridan Road. Affected programs include WIC, dental and clinic services, vital records — as well as...
Central Illinois Proud
3 displaced after fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire displaced three individuals in Peoria Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire coming out of the rear of a home near Courtland Street and Idlewhile Drive at approximately 1:35 a.m. Fire crews made...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Central Illinois Proud
Pavilion in the Park organizers seeking new location
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group seeking to build an eco-friendly music amphitheater says they are seeking a new location for their project. In a 7-0 vote on Dec. 14, the Peoria Park District Board shot down Donovan Park as a potential location for the Pavilion in the Park. Those opposed to the location expressed concerns about the loss of green space, noise, and light pollution.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
Graham Health System in Canton opens newly expanded Intensive Care Unit
A Canton hospital has added additional beds to its intensive care unit. With the expansion of its ICU, Graham Health System is able to accommodate up to 10 ICU patients at a time. “Due to advancements in technology and medicine and the availability of preventative care, people are living longer,”...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria Fire Department receives donation from insurance company
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Fire Department will be able to purchase a much-needed upgrade thanks to a donation from a local insurance company. Country Financial donated $4,500 to the East Peoria Fire Department on Tuesday. The money will purchase a UTV skid, which is a utility terrain vehicle with an attachment that enables firefighters to transport patients from large events.
25newsnow.com
Families receive a free ham for the holidays
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some local families will now have a ham on the table for the holidays, and it’s all thanks to a new partnership. On Monday, Illinois American Water and the Hope Chest came together to donate 150 hams. Director of Community Services Jessica Cotty says,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria soup kitchen distributes 1,100 Christmas baskets ahead of snow storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria is making sure nobody is hungry on Christmas. With lines out the door, the soup kitchen gave out 1,100 Christmas baskets on Tuesday. Some said they waited between 15 to 20 minutes to get their baskets. Each basket contains 30...
Central Illinois Proud
Connect Transit to offer zero-fare rides during extreme cold
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit announced Wednesday that all buses will offer zero-fare boarding from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Saturday, Dec. 24. to offer a safe and warm environment free of cost to those who need it. In a press release, Connect Transit staff wrote that with the...
Central Illinois Proud
ISU to close Thursday ahead of winter storm
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University students will get an extra day of winter break, as the university announced it will close Thursday morning due to the anticipated winter storm. According to a press release, ISU will close on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to forecasted extreme weather conditions....
25newsnow.com
Warming centers and resources ahead of winter storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria is announcing warming centers ahead of the impending weather later this week. The lobby of the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams St. is open Monday-Friday from 9-5 p.m. All Peoria Fire Departments also serve as warming centers from 7...
Central Illinois Proud
Crews in BloNo prep for blizzard-like storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major winter storm is on the way and Central Illinois is in direct path of the wrath. Crews at the City of Bloomington and Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) are already prepping their de-icer, salt, and their trucks for an event that will certainly disrupt travel plans starting Wednesday night into lasting into Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
977wmoi.com
OSF OnCall Urgent Care Will Offer Convenient Option for Local HealthCare Services
OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients in need to urgent care, but do not require a trip to the emergency department, shares Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Carrie McCance:. “It is going to be a new option for patients who need urgent care...
Central Illinois Proud
Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
wcbu.org
Here's how this tiny Fulton County village is restoring its historic 19th century opera house
Just 87 people call the Fulton County village of Ellisville home, according to the last U.S. Census. But this tiny community brags of a big asset: a historic opera house. The opera house was built in 1891, during the halcyon narrow-gauge railroad days of the village. But Paula Helle said when the railroad went bust, so did Ellisville.
