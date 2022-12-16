ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pekin, IL

1470 WMBD

PFD: Overnight fire caused by "misused smoking materials"

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Firefighters say there are no injuries following a devastating house fire overnight, reportedly caused by misused smoking materials. The initial call came in just after 1:30 a.m. for a working fire at a property off West Courtland Street and North Frostwood Parkway in Peoria. Smoke...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Water main break forces Peoria health office closure

PEORIA, Ill. — A water main break has forced the Peoria City/County Health Department to close for at least Wednesday. The closure reportedly impacts programs and services at the facility at 2116 North Sheridan Road. Affected programs include WIC, dental and clinic services, vital records — as well as...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 displaced after fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire displaced three individuals in Peoria Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire coming out of the rear of a home near Courtland Street and Idlewhile Drive at approximately 1:35 a.m. Fire crews made...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pavilion in the Park organizers seeking new location

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group seeking to build an eco-friendly music amphitheater says they are seeking a new location for their project. In a 7-0 vote on Dec. 14, the Peoria Park District Board shot down Donovan Park as a potential location for the Pavilion in the Park. Those opposed to the location expressed concerns about the loss of green space, noise, and light pollution.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria Fire Department receives donation from insurance company

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Fire Department will be able to purchase a much-needed upgrade thanks to a donation from a local insurance company. Country Financial donated $4,500 to the East Peoria Fire Department on Tuesday. The money will purchase a UTV skid, which is a utility terrain vehicle with an attachment that enables firefighters to transport patients from large events.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Families receive a free ham for the holidays

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some local families will now have a ham on the table for the holidays, and it’s all thanks to a new partnership. On Monday, Illinois American Water and the Hope Chest came together to donate 150 hams. Director of Community Services Jessica Cotty says,...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Connect Transit to offer zero-fare rides during extreme cold

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit announced Wednesday that all buses will offer zero-fare boarding from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Saturday, Dec. 24. to offer a safe and warm environment free of cost to those who need it. In a press release, Connect Transit staff wrote that with the...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ISU to close Thursday ahead of winter storm

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University students will get an extra day of winter break, as the university announced it will close Thursday morning due to the anticipated winter storm. According to a press release, ISU will close on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to forecasted extreme weather conditions....
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Warming centers and resources ahead of winter storm

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria is announcing warming centers ahead of the impending weather later this week. The lobby of the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams St. is open Monday-Friday from 9-5 p.m. All Peoria Fire Departments also serve as warming centers from 7...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Crews in BloNo prep for blizzard-like storm

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major winter storm is on the way and Central Illinois is in direct path of the wrath. Crews at the City of Bloomington and Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) are already prepping their de-icer, salt, and their trucks for an event that will certainly disrupt travel plans starting Wednesday night into lasting into Friday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prepping for winter's wrath as snow, wind loom

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL

