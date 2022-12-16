Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Cleared for contact
Wilson (knee) is practicing in a normal jersey Wednesday. This is a major step in Wilson's recovery, as it marks the first time he's taken contact in a practice this season. The 28-year-old winger will likely need to log a number of full practices before getting the green light to enter the lineup, but it appears as though Wilson will likely be cleared to make his season debut sooner rather than later. He racked up 24 goals, 52 points, 151 shots and 240 hits through 78 games last season.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Keeps rolling with two PP helpers
Karlsson logged two power-play assists and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. Karlsson helped out on goals by Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl in the contest. Defensively, it wasn't such a great game, but fantasy managers will be happy to see Karlsson push his point streak to seven games (one goal, eight assists). The 32-year-old continues to pace NHL defensemen in scoring with 12 tallies and 29 helpers through 33 appearances. He's added 96 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating while earning 12 of his points with the man advantage.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Chance to play Thursday
Knight (ankle) could play Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Knight is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Lions, in which he carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted. The undrafted rookie may have to practice as at least a limited participant prior to Thursday's contest to have any chance of suiting up. If he does play but is still hampered by the ankle issue, Knight may end up splitting touches with Michael Carter.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains unavailable
Oshie (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie continues to be classified as day-to-day but has yet to return to practicing with the team. The veteran winger is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he registered 12 shots, eight hits and two blocks. With Oshie unavailable, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to move into a third-line role while Marcus Johansson joins the top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
CBS Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Oregon over Ohio State, USC
Matayo Uiagalelei, a five-star EDGE prospect from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, committed to Oregon on Wednesday afternoon. The announcement was made by his high school coach as Uiagalelei was sick and needed to receive a blood transfusion, which left him unable to attend the ceremony at St. John Bosco High School. Uiagalelei chose the Ducks over Ohio State and USC.
Vicari Swain signs with South Carolina after late push from Deion Sanders, Colorado
The speedy receiver visited Colorado over the weekend but is sticking with the Gamecocks.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Resumes skating
MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Linesman shoves Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting off ice after scrum
Scrums are common in the NHL with players getting into shoving matches often throughout the course of a game. It is less common to see an official get involved too, which is what linesman Dan Kelly did to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting on Tuesday night. During the Maple...
CBS Sports
Flyers' Sean Couturier: May return in late February
Couturier (back) might be ready to return in late February or March, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier was initially given a recovery timetable of 3-4 months following back surgery in late October. The Flyers expect him to start skating again soon. Couturier hasn't played yet this season after he was limited to 29 games in 2021-22.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP
Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Saturday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Monster performance in primetime
Thibodeaux racked up 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and three tackles for loss, and returned a fumble he forced himself for a touchdown in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Commanders in Week 15. Thibodeaux has drawn rave reviews by New York's coaching staff for his work this...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Disappears against Arizona
Dulcich recorded one catch on two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-15 win over Arizona. Dulcich entered the game having seen eight targets in consecutive contests, and there was little reason to believe that would change with both Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) sidelined. However, Dulcich was overshadowed by several of the Broncos' peripheral pass catchers, including Eric Tomlinson and Brandon Johnson. Dulcich should have the opportunity to bounce back in Week 16, as Russell Wilson (concussion) is expected to return from a one-game absence.
CBS Sports
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Coach hoping he'll play Week 16
Coach Doug Pederson is optimistic that Walker (ankle) will play Thursday against the Jets, John Shipley of the Jaguars' official site reports. Walker exited the Week 14 win over the Titans and sat out the Week 15 win over Dallas, but the rookie first overall pick is hoping to make his return in Week 16 against the Jets. He has 3.5 sacks through 13 NFL games.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate
Burks (concussion) was listed as full on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Since sustaining a concussion Week 13 at Philadelphia, Burks missed back-to-back contests while sitting out all sessions during prep for Weeks 14 and 15. Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel relayed to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that he hoped Burks would take part in the upcoming walkthrough, and the rookie wide receiver was able to handle enough reps to be considered a full participant. That doesn't necessarily mean Burks is in the clear yet as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he at least appears to be in the final phase or two, which bodes well for his odds to return Saturday versus the Texans.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Could miss time due to ankle
Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Tannehill (ankle) will remain the starter Saturday against the Texans if he's healthy enough to play, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill left the Week 15 loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury but later returned. Vrabel's comment suggests there's...
CBS Sports
Frank Martin has UMass off to a great start, but it initially came at a cost of high stress and family turmoil
Frank Martin walked into a North Miami dealership, determined to buy his first dream car: a triple white Volkswagen Rabbit Cabriolet. It's spring of 1988. The 22-year-old Martin has money for the first time in his life. His primary job is substitute teaching that pays $60 per day. He's also a junior varsity basketball coach. Then there's the rotating assignment at a bar/restaurant that has him working as the short-order cook, tending bar or being muscle at the door — $100 a night as the bouncer.
Comments / 0