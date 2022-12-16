Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Power-play goals by Malkin, Rust help Pens stop Rangers, 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins coach Mike Sullivan thought his team wasn’t playing with emotion throughout the first half of Tuesday night's game against the New York Rangers. Then a red-hot power play came to the rescue. Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored with the man advantage as...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Poole scores career-high 43, Warriors win 1st without Curry
TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored a career-high 43 points, Klay Thompson had 17 and the Golden State Warriors won for the first time in five tries this season without the injured Stephen Curry, beating the Toronto Raptors 126-110 on Sunday night. Draymond Green returned after sitting out Friday’s...
Experience grows in women's game, a test for young teams
Kiki Rice arrived at No. 11 UCLA knowing it would take time to adjust to the college game, even as a touted recruit. These days, that’s tougher than usual. Women's college basketball has typically kept players around compared to the frequent early exits to the professional ranks that are so common on the men's side. But the women's game has gotten even older — meaning there is much more experience on the roster — with players having extra eligibility granted because of the pandemic.
Astros sign veteran OF Brantley to 1-year, $12M deal
HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley signed a one-year, $12 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros after missing more than half of last season with a shoulder injury. The 2023 season will be Brantley's fifth with the Astros. Last season he hit .288 with 14 doubles,...
Ron Rivera says no quarterback change (for now) but 'all hands on deck' for 49ers
As the players dressed and grappled with their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in prime time Sunday, Coach Ron Rivera pulled quarterback Taylor Heinicke aside and led him from the Washington Commanders' locker room to his nearby office at FedEx Field. Heinicke shut the door behind him and...
NFL best bets for Week 16: Giants won't get that lucky again
- - - New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (-3½) The Giants defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday night even though they were outgained by nearly 100 total yards (387 to 288) and in yards per play (6.7 to 4.6, a massive disparity) by a Washington offense that ranks 27th in DVOA. Washington made it into the Giants' red zone three times and came away with only seven points, losing a fumble and then turning it over on downs to end the game after some dicey officiating.
