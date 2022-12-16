ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Houston Chronicle

Power-play goals by Malkin, Rust help Pens stop Rangers, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins coach Mike Sullivan thought his team wasn’t playing with emotion throughout the first half of Tuesday night's game against the New York Rangers. Then a red-hot power play came to the rescue. Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored with the man advantage as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Houston Chronicle

Poole scores career-high 43, Warriors win 1st without Curry

TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored a career-high 43 points, Klay Thompson had 17 and the Golden State Warriors won for the first time in five tries this season without the injured Stephen Curry, beating the Toronto Raptors 126-110 on Sunday night. Draymond Green returned after sitting out Friday’s...
INDIANA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Experience grows in women's game, a test for young teams

Kiki Rice arrived at No. 11 UCLA knowing it would take time to adjust to the college game, even as a touted recruit. These days, that’s tougher than usual. Women's college basketball has typically kept players around compared to the frequent early exits to the professional ranks that are so common on the men's side. But the women's game has gotten even older — meaning there is much more experience on the roster — with players having extra eligibility granted because of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Houston Chronicle

Astros sign veteran OF Brantley to 1-year, $12M deal

HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley signed a one-year, $12 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros after missing more than half of last season with a shoulder injury. The 2023 season will be Brantley's fifth with the Astros. Last season he hit .288 with 14 doubles,...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

NFL best bets for Week 16: Giants won't get that lucky again

- - - New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (-3½) The Giants defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday night even though they were outgained by nearly 100 total yards (387 to 288) and in yards per play (6.7 to 4.6, a massive disparity) by a Washington offense that ranks 27th in DVOA. Washington made it into the Giants' red zone three times and came away with only seven points, losing a fumble and then turning it over on downs to end the game after some dicey officiating.

Community Policy