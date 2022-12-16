North, Memorial bowlers enjoy camaraderie and competition

Debra Nemitz, Eau Claire North High School’s bowling team coordinator and junior varsity coach, says high school bowling provides local youth the opportunity to compete and enjoy camaraderie with other students from the area.

“They get to meet kids from around the area, not just here in Eau Claire,” Nemitz said. “We travel all the way as far north as Superior and as far west as River Falls.”

Nemitz said she got involved with the team when her oldest son joined as a freshman. Now her oldest son is a senior on the varsity team and her younger son, a seventh grader, bowls on the junior varsity team.

She said the growth she has seen in four years from freshman to senior year in all the bowlers has been “impressive.”

They coach the bowlers on lane courtesy, hand-eye coordination, footwork, patterns of where to throw the ball and the reactiveness of the ball, among other skills, she said.

According to Nemitz, a variety of different types of kids go out for the bowling team; some who are heavily involved in school and others for whom this is the only school activity they are in.

“Some of these students, this is the only sport that they do, so it kind of keeps them engaged within their school as well,” Nemitz said. ”It gets them out and socially active with other students within their school or potentially other schools.”

Nemitz described it as a “low-maintenance” sport that anyone could enjoy. The team meets for practice every Wednesday and competes in meets every Sunday.

North High School has three teams: boys varsity, girls varsity and boys junior varsity. Nemitz said they are hoping to recruit more members to the team to replace the large group of graduating seniors on this years’ varsity squad.

“This year pretty much our whole varsity team is all seniors, so now we’re trying to recruit people in to keep that going,” Nemitz said. “And the more the better. We would like to see the program grow.”

She emphasized the fact that bowling is a life-long sport to enjoy. Many of North and Memorial’s bowlers plan to continue playing competitively after high school in adult leagues or in college.

Cameron Kecker, a senior bowler for Memorial High School, said he was approached by some of the high school coaches while he was out bowling as a freshman and was asked if he wanted to join the team. He had always enjoyed going bowling with his dad growing up.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time to practice, but it’s just a fun sport to do,” Kecker said. “It’s not a horribly hard sport to get good at, so I enjoy just being able to come whenever I’m free and being able to practice.”

Along with the accessibility and fun of the sport, Kecker says the camaraderie of the team is the best part of being involved with the team.

“I like building relationships with (my teammates) and cheering them on when we’re bowling,” Kecker said.

Cody Webb, a junior bowler for Memorial, said he started bowling at a very young age and also competes in a junior league on Saturdays in addition to Memorial’s team. He also said the best part of being on the team is the friendships he and his teammates have developed.

“We’ve all bonded really well and continue to work on our team spirit,” Webb said.

The top two teams from the conference qualify for the state tournament at the end of the season. In addition, many scholarships are available for individuals based on their own individual ranking.

Gabriel Martin, a senior bowler for North High School, said in his four years on the team his average individual score has improved by 50-60 points.

He said he plans to continue bowling competitively after high school in tournaments and maybe on a college team.

“Bowling is a sport I’ve always just enjoyed, and the team really helps me improve,” Martin said.

Mariah Hull, a sophomore bowler for North, said her skills have improved drastically since joining the team because of the coaching she has received.

“It has improved a lot, because I actually understand what my ball is doing now, where before I was kind of just throwing it down and if I got a strike, it was a good day,” Hull said.

She also said the social aspect of the team is what keeps her coming back.

“The meets are so much fun because you’re surrounded by a bunch of people you don’t necessarily know, and I’ve made such great relationships on my team and on other teams,” she said.

Eau Claire Memorial hosts their home meet this Sunday at Wagner’s Lanes in Eau Claire.