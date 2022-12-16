Read full article on original website
The Witcher Omnibus Volume 2 Announced by Dark Horse Comics
The Witcher franchise has expanded into pretty much every medium at this point, and that includes comic books. Dark Horse's various Witcher series serve to further flesh out the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, and the publisher is making it easier to get caught up on those stories with the release of a second Witcher Omnibus.
Every IGN 10 of 2022
2022 has given us plenty of phenomenal games, movies, TV, and tech to enjoy. So many, in fact, that IGN gave out a whopping 15 10-out-of-10 review scores. Here’s everything we deemed worthy of being called a masterpiece this year. Elden Ring. FromSoftware has a long list of beloved...
Most Wanted Tips and Guides for Pokemon Violet and Scarlet
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet are pretty dense games - with two versions, 400 Pokemon, and an open world, it’s natural for players to have questions. We’ve compiled this list of the most pressing topics aspiring Pokemon masters wanted to know about before getting started and things to know about Pokemon Violet and Scarlet even when they get deep into the adventure.
God of War TV Series: Who Should Play Kratos, Atreus, and More?
2022 has been a big year for God of War. Not only has God of War Ragnarok taken the world and the nine realms by storm with many outlets, including IGN, giving it a 10/10, but Amazon Studios has confirmed that it is developing a series that will begin where 2018's God of War did.
PlayStation DualSense Edge: The First Hands-on
As a long-time PlayStation fan, I was excited to get my hands on the new DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. Nearly every generation of PlayStation brings a new suite of features and benefits for the controller, its most important accessory. As cool as the DualSense Edge is, asking the average person to spend 200 dollars on a controller is tough if they can't see the immediate benefits over the existing DualSense, available at a fraction of the cost..
The Worst Reviewed Movies of 2022
The amount of artistic and technical disciplines required to bring a movie from ideation to realization introduces countless variables for disaster. Whether it’s poor casting, phoned-in performances, bland direction, a convoluted script, or a lack of cohesion between any or all of the above, just one bad ingredient can spoil the entire recipe.
The 13 Best Mystery Movies
Whether it's Alfred Hitchcock, David Fincher, John Huston, or Christopher Nolan, we've got just about every era covered - from film noir to modern thrillers. Shootings, stabbings, poisonings...they all must be avenged. And these films present some of the greatest mysteries of all time.
Batman Spawn: Why the Court of Owls Were the Perfect Villains for this Epic Crossover
The end of 2022 brings one of the most anticipated comic books of the year: Batman Spawn #1. The 48-page one-shot is now in comic book shops everywhere, with a slew of variant covers. It marks the first pairing of the two iconic, caped characters since 1994. It also reunites two industry legends, Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo, to tell a time-bending story that brings Batman and Spawn together to face off against the Court of Owls.
The Best Last Minute LEGO Marvel Sets in 2022
The Marvel and LEGO partnership dates all the way back to 2012—the same year the first Avengers movie came out in theaters, capping a successful Phase One. It firmly established everything that would carry the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the next decade. The mix of dramatic action and quippy humor. The self-referential Easter Eggs. The introduction of solo characters, followed by the big team-up movie that brings together all the heroes to defeat the world threat.
