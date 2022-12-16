Senate sends Biden bill to finance federal agencies for 1 week as lawmakers race to finish year-end spending package

Read full article on original website
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet BidenReynold AquinoWashington, DC
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
NASA's Artemis Crew III Visits Local DC Elementary SchoolMatthew KoehlerWashington, DC
Zelenskiy gives Biden military medal from HIMARS unit captain
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of American support for Ukraine's defense against a Russian onslaught.
Zelenskyy, in Oval Office, thanks Biden, Congress and the ‘ordinary people’ of America for their support of Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — Zelenskyy, in Oval Office, thanks Biden, Congress and the 'ordinary people' of America for their support of Ukraine.
House panel will release redacted versions of Trump tax returns alongside report, lawmakers say
WASHINGTON (AP) — House panel will release redacted versions of Trump tax returns alongside report, lawmakers say.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed at air base near Washington ahead of Biden meeting, Congress speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed at air base near Washington ahead of Biden meeting, Congress speech.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Peru’s Congress tentatively approves plan for early elections in bid to defuse crisis following a president’s ouster
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's Congress tentatively approves plan for early elections in bid to defuse crisis following a president's ouster.
