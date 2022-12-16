Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Reveals Which Of Her Qualities Has Helped Keep Her 56-Year Marriage Alive
Dolly Parton got candid about her amazing marriage that has lasted almost six decades! The iconic country music crooner, who will be hosting NYE with Miley Cyrus, said her ability to keep things light has kept the magic alive with husband Carl Dean since they wed in 1966. “We both have a warped sense of humor,” she told ETCanada on Monday, Dec. 19. “And I think humor, honestly, is one of the best things when you’re married like that. Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humor, if you say something you can’t take back [you] usually have some crazy way of getting out of it,” she explained.
KULR8
Hugh Jackman suffered 'anxiety' filming The Son
Hugh Jackman was "a hot mess" while filming 'The Son'. The 54-year-old actor stars alongside Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Sir Anthony Hopkins in the new drama film, and Hugh has admitted to struggling throughout the shoot. The Hollywood star - who plays a successful lawyer with a teenage son...
KULR8
JoJo Siwa claims she was 'used for views' in cryptic video
JoJo Siwa claims she "got used for views and clout". The 19-year-old star - who recently split from TikToker Avery Cyrus after a few months together - called out an unnamed person in a cryptic video shared on her mother Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Story. In the video, her mum could...
KULR8
I want to have more kids, says Cardi B
Cardi B wants to have more children. The chart-topping rap star already has Kulture, four, and Wave, 15 months, with her husband Offset, and Cardi has now revealed via Twitter that she would love to have more kids in the future. The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who married Offset in...
