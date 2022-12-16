Read full article on original website
City, Animal Care Services work to provide resources ahead of arctic freeze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the impending cold front begins to make its way toward the Coastal Bend, city leaders are doing their part to ensure residents have all the resources they need. "The major concern is getting the word out to people and making sure they get into...
Corpus Christi tradesmen give expert advice to prepare your home ahead of arctic blast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the artic freeze closing in on the Coastal Bend area the preservation of pipes and plants are a topic of concern for many. The last freeze event in February of 2021 in Texas kept area plumbers busy making costly repairs to broken water pipes -- something area plumber Michael Shover remembers well.
H-E-B 'Feast of Sharing' is back in-person and will feed 10,000+ people; home delivery available for seniors, disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a tradition going back to 1989 and this year, after COVID-19 changed the format for two years, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing will be back in-person at the American Bank Center this Friday!. Hundreds of volunteers will feed more than 10,000 people during...
CHRISTUS Spohn Health System CEO Dr. Osbert Blow set to retire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nearly two decades of serving the Coastal Bend community, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System CEO Dr. Osbert Blow is set to retire Dec. 30. Blow performed multiple roles after joining the group in 2006, according to a CHRISTUS release, and became its CEO in 2019.
Corpus Christi to open daytime warming centers Friday as it looks to expand shelters in 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced Tuesday it will open 14 warming centers on Friday to give people a place to keep warm during daytime hours. Temperatures could be as low as the mid to high 20s. High temperatures Friday could stay in the 30s.
Thank you for a successful Share Your Christmas, South Texas!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final numbers are in, and this year's Share Your Christmas food drive was a whopper of a success!. Thanks to the generous people of South Texas, the 35th Annual Share Your Christmas campaign raised a total of $94,404.96 for the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Amazingly enough, over $17,000 worth of the campaign's total monetary donations were raised by local school-aged kids.
Give back this holiday season at the city's public libraries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hosting collection drives at all city public libraries benefitting the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services and local nonprofit agencies. The Critter Comfort Drive is accepting new, unopened cans of cat food, dog food, blankets, towels, and chew toys. Bagged...
Buy and sell online with confidence by using Corpus Christi PD's safe exchange locations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Including today, there are five more shopping days before Christmas! If you are planning on getting your gifts from online marketplaces like Facebook or Craigslist, the Corpus Christi Police Department wants to remind you of their safe exchange locations across the city. Officials with the...
Coastal Bend holiday shopping in full effect
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just one week away from Christmas, it is crunch time at La Palmera mall. This is one of the busiest weekends out of the entire year. Assistant manager of Bath & Body Works, Jennifer Gifford spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We have seen a really nice increase in traffic in our stores. This is definitely the funnest time of the year for us, we staff up, we plan and prep all through the summer and fall season."
Corpus Christi sees increase in tuberculosis cases over three year span
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last three years the city of Corpus Christi has seen an increase in cases of tuberculosis. Back in 2020, there were four cases. That was moved up to 10 in 2021. This year, the number is 12. Tuberculosis is a bacteria that is...
Mobile food distribution hosted by Coastal Bend Food Bank
Sunday is the last day to register for a mobile food distribution the Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting the event.
Botanical Gardens cancels final day of Holly-Days due to forecasted hard freeze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens is going from Holly-Days mode to freeze protection mode and must cancel the final day of the Holly-Days celebration, the gardens said in a statement Tuesday. The final day of Holly-Days at the Gardens was scheduled for Friday as an...
Corpus Christi's first cricket field coming to Greenwood Sports Complex
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi will get its first cricket field after an agreement between the city council and the Coastal Bend Cricket Club was approved at Tuesday's council meeting. The field will be installed at the Greenwood Sports Complex at 4033 Greenwood Drive. "Expanding recreational facility offerings...
KIII TV3
AEP Texas working to restore power to Corpus Christi Bay Area residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas crews have restored power to almost 1,100 customers in Corpus Christi's Bay Area, according to AEP Public Information Officer Omar Lopez. A social media post at 2:11 p.m. identified 1,100 Corpus Christi customers without power. About 20 minutes later, that number was down to 44 customers.
Coastal Christmas ice skating event glides to American Bank Center Dec. 19-23
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pack it up, Jack Frost, the Coastal Bend is making its own Winter Wonderland – indoors!. American Bank Center General Manager Daniel Melise joined us live to invite the public to the 4th Annual Coastal Christmas ice skating events taking place from Dec. 19-23.
Mobile medical clinic makes stop in Bishop to offer free services to the community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A handful of people showed up to theBishop Community Center and were there to be seen by health professionals inside the brand new Corpus Christi-Nueces County Mobile Clinic. 90-year-old Maria Diaz was the first patient who stopped by for her COVID-19 booster shot. "I already...
Thousands gathered to honor fallen heroes in Wreaths Across America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wreaths Across America was held at the Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery. Thousands gathered to lay wreaths of remembrance on the graves of fallen heroes. Families, students and veteran volunteers placed 4 thousand wreaths on every single gravesite at the cemetery, including on the columbarium...
Pending council approval, CCPD could upgrade technology with 3D scanner
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department could be getting a new 3D scanner that will help provide more information to crime investigators. Sara Barrera is the quality assurance manager and crime scene supervisor for CCPD. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We're going to be able to take it out to crime scenes to collect data points, so that way we can reconstruct a 3D layout of the crime scene."
Mud bridge damage 'worse than what we thought'; could force total rebuild
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials said that the deterioration to the mud bridge is is in such bad shape it is requesting that TxDOT move up its biennial inspection of the bridge, which is scheduled for 2023. "The situation is a little bit worse than...
15-year-old earns college degree as a high school junior
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 15-year-old walked the stage at the Del Mar College fall 2022 commencement ceremony this afternoon, Friday 16. Belen Castellanos Fredrick earned her diploma while still in high school. She spoke with 3NEWS and explained her accomplishment and what she plans to do next. The...
