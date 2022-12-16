CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just one week away from Christmas, it is crunch time at La Palmera mall. This is one of the busiest weekends out of the entire year. Assistant manager of Bath & Body Works, Jennifer Gifford spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We have seen a really nice increase in traffic in our stores. This is definitely the funnest time of the year for us, we staff up, we plan and prep all through the summer and fall season."

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO