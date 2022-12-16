ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Thank you for a successful Share Your Christmas, South Texas!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final numbers are in, and this year's Share Your Christmas food drive was a whopper of a success!. Thanks to the generous people of South Texas, the 35th Annual Share Your Christmas campaign raised a total of $94,404.96 for the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Amazingly enough, over $17,000 worth of the campaign's total monetary donations were raised by local school-aged kids.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend holiday shopping in full effect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just one week away from Christmas, it is crunch time at La Palmera mall. This is one of the busiest weekends out of the entire year. Assistant manager of Bath & Body Works, Jennifer Gifford spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We have seen a really nice increase in traffic in our stores. This is definitely the funnest time of the year for us, we staff up, we plan and prep all through the summer and fall season."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Pending council approval, CCPD could upgrade technology with 3D scanner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department could be getting a new 3D scanner that will help provide more information to crime investigators. Sara Barrera is the quality assurance manager and crime scene supervisor for CCPD. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We're going to be able to take it out to crime scenes to collect data points, so that way we can reconstruct a 3D layout of the crime scene."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy