Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
Bay Area residents alerted seconds before early morning quake in Humboldt Co.
(BCN) — Some Bay Area residents were promptly woken up by a ShakeAlert app notification 10 seconds before a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County early Tuesday morning. At 2:34 a.m., emergency officials released an alert via the ShakeAlert system operated by the U.S. Geological Survey telling people to drop, cover and hold on for an […]
NBC Bay Area
NorCal Earthquake: ‘Severe' Shaking, Where It Was Felt, Mendocino Triple Junction
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck in Humboldt County, leaving tens of thousands without power and dozens of residents displaced from their homes. There were several injuries and at least two deaths reported from medical emergencies following the strong temblor. Here's a look at how strong the temblor hit, where it...
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
NBC Bay Area
Fog Advisory Issued for East Bay, Sacramento Valley
Drivers headed east out of the Bay Area are being advised to drive with caution as a dense fog warning was issued by the National Weather Service. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less towards the eastern areas of Contra Costa and Alameda Counties, especially east of the Altamont Pass.
2 dead, 'widespread damages' after 6.4 earthquake in Humboldt Co; at least 12 hurt
Rio Dell is "ground zero" for damage and may be without running water for 24 to 48 hours, officials said. Boil water advisories have been issued for Rio Dell and Fortuna.
KTVU FOX 2
The very best Bay Area holiday light displays
OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response
FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
sfstandard.com
Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says
California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle Fire at Vacant Commercial Structure in San Jose
San Jose firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant structure early Monday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The fire was reported at about 12:10 a.m. at a commercial structure in the 1600 block of Monterey Road. Monterey Road was closed between San Jose Avenue and Phelan...
foxla.com
How to prepare for the next big California earthquake
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Northern California Tuesday, killing two people and leaving thousands more without power. What happened up north Tuesday could easily happen in Southern California as well. The 1994 Northridge quake was a magnitude 6.7, and killed nearly 60 and caused billions of dollars in damages.
NBC Bay Area
Earthquake Preparedness: What to Do Before the Next Big One
As officials in Northern California continue to assess the damage following Tuesday morning's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, authorities in the Bay Area say the temblor should have everyone checking to make sure they're prepared for the next big one. "A really important thing is build an emergency kit, something that includes...
SFGate
Spare the Air alert issued for the Bay Area on Monday
Burning wood or any other solid fuel in the Bay Area is prohibited on Monday, both indoors and outdoors, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced in a Spare the Air alert on Sunday. The air district said the Bay Area will likely have unhealthy air quality as the...
lookout.co
Fresh suds, solid pub fare at Gilman Brewing’s new Santa Cruz digs
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Gilman Brewing opened on Soquel Avenue in...
yieldpro.com
Levin Johnston completes $27 million sale of upgraded 60-unit multifamily community in Fremont, California
Levin Johnston of Marcus and Millichap, one of the top multifamily brokerage teams in the U.S., specializing in wealth management through commercial real estate investments, has successfully directed the sale of Victoria Park, a 60-unit multifamily community located in the East Bay city of Fremont, California for $27.2 million. Adam Levin and Robert Johnston represented the seller in the transaction, as well as the buyer alongside Andres Lopez.
Golf.com
The 35 best golf courses in California (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in California. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in California. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
Comments / 14