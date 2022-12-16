Read full article on original website
WWE NXT (12/20/2022) Results: New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen, Axiom vs. Hayes, Lyons vs Stark & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/20/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - NXT Tag Team...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV
AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
WWE NXT On 12/20 Records Highest Viewership Number Since October, Key Demo Rating Drops
Viewership for the December 20 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on December 20 drew 705,000 viewers. This number is up from the 666,000 viewers the show drew last week. This is the highest viewership number that the show has recorded since October 24. NXT...
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Sasha Banks Is Looking For Brand Collaboration In Japan, New WWE Funko Pops, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 19, 2022. - Sasha Banks will be staying in Japan this week and hopes to collaborate with Japanese brands:. - Funko has announced a new line of WWE POP! Figures:. - Tickets for an upcoming Wrestling REVOLVER event are set to...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/20/22): Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Ricky Starks, More In Action
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) def. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. After the match, Tony Schiavone revealed that Angelico and Chaos Project would be called the Spanish Announce Project going forward. Julia Hart def. Sahara Seven. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def. Dean...
NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Finally Get A Triple H Point Picture
The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have finally gotten a Triple H point picture. At NXT Deadline, Woods and Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. In doing so, they became WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. Including Big E, the New Day has collectively won the tag titles 11 times on the main roster, but they hadn't won the gold in NXT prior to deadline.
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%
Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey: I Wrestled For Five Years Until I Got Paid For The First Time
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks the early years of his career. Over the duration of 2022, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey has become one of the biggest names in the entire landscape of pro wrestling. Along with being a mainstay in IMPACT Wrestling, Bailey has honed his craft in independent promotions like GCW, Wrestling REVOLVER, PWG, etc.
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Drops 20% On 12/15/22
Viewership numbers are in for the December 15, 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported that IMPACT Wrestling on December 15 drew 86,000 viewers. This number is down 20% from the 107,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 8. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and failed to rank for cable originals on Thursday, December 15.
CJ Perry: Rusev Day Will Never Die, Everyone Returns To WWE At Some Point
CJ Perry says she's sure Rusev Day will make a return to WWE at some point. Perry and Miro spent several years with WWE. She signed with WWE in 2013 and had a memorable run as Lana before her release in 2021. Likewise, Miro was a featured member of the roster throughout his time with the company until WWE released him in April 2020. Among other highlights, Lana and Rusev had a fan-favorite pairing with Aiden English, and the trio was called Rusev Day. The former Rusev then signed with AEW, and while he has been a prominent star at some points, he has only competed in four matches in 2022.
Interview With Jake Hager's Hat, MJF's AEW Fight Forever Spotlight Trailer, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, December 21, 2022. - Our friends over at The Universal Wrestling Podcast have scored a very rare interview with Jake Hager's hat. You can see that full interview linked above. - A new trailer for AEW Fight Forever spotlighting MJF has been...
12/19 WWE Raw Records 14% Increase In Viewership From Previous Week, Key Demo Rating Also Up
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 19 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18...
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynamite And Rampage Will Have A Different Look In 2023
AEW president Tony Khan confirms AEW will be making changes to its presentation in the new year. In recent weeks, there has been speculation that AEW will introduce new sets and a new look for its flagship show, AEW Dynamite. The January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite will mark a full year for the show on TBS after its initial run on TNT.
Battleground Championship Wrestling Backs Off Claim WWE Intentionally Pulled D-Von Dudley From Show
Battleground Championship Wrestling held its Tribute To The Extreme event on December 17 at the 2300 Arena, paying tribute to Extreme Championship Wrestling. Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) was in action, taking on Matt Cardona. D-Von Dudley was advertised as being in the corner of Bully's, but was noticeably absent.
New Day in Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps 12/20/2022 | Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. -Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes. -New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen. -Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez. Use...
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
Billie Starkz will be in action at MLW Blood & Thunder. As previously announced, Starkz will compete at the MLW Fusion taping at the 2300 Arena on January 7. In an update, MLW announced that Starks will face Kayla Kassidy at the show. Starkz is coming off her first tour...
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Jade Cargill, More Set For Action On 12/20 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther) vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, & Richard Adonis. TBS Championship Eliminator Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Dream Girl Ellie. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott. Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven. Kip Sabian...
