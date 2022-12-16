ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV

AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced

WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Finally Get A Triple H Point Picture

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have finally gotten a Triple H point picture. At NXT Deadline, Woods and Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. In doing so, they became WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. Including Big E, the New Day has collectively won the tag titles 11 times on the main roster, but they hadn't won the gold in NXT prior to deadline.
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%

Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Drops 20% On 12/15/22

Viewership numbers are in for the December 15, 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported that IMPACT Wrestling on December 15 drew 86,000 viewers. This number is down 20% from the 107,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 8. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and failed to rank for cable originals on Thursday, December 15.
CJ Perry: Rusev Day Will Never Die, Everyone Returns To WWE At Some Point

CJ Perry says she's sure Rusev Day will make a return to WWE at some point. Perry and Miro spent several years with WWE. She signed with WWE in 2013 and had a memorable run as Lana before her release in 2021. Likewise, Miro was a featured member of the roster throughout his time with the company until WWE released him in April 2020. Among other highlights, Lana and Rusev had a fan-favorite pairing with Aiden English, and the trio was called Rusev Day. The former Rusev then signed with AEW, and while he has been a prominent star at some points, he has only competed in four matches in 2022.
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynamite And Rampage Will Have A Different Look In 2023

AEW president Tony Khan confirms AEW will be making changes to its presentation in the new year. In recent weeks, there has been speculation that AEW will introduce new sets and a new look for its flagship show, AEW Dynamite. The January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite will mark a full year for the show on TBS after its initial run on TNT.
New Day in Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps 12/20/2022 | Full Show Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. -Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes. -New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen. -Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez. Use...
