Phoenix groomer accused of mistreating animals

Acts of mistreatment toward animals caught on camera. Former employees of Critter Corral Pet Grooming say the owner is mistreating animals.

The business is located near 32nd Street and Greenway Road in Phoenix.

In one of the videos a former employee sent ABC15, a dog can be seen being slammed on a table during a grooming session, which is just one of the accusations in this case.

Former employees are now hoping the owner is put behind bars.

We are not naming the owner, because no criminal charges have been filed, but we recently learned the Phoenix Police Department is now looking into at least one report of mistreatment.

“I’ve witnessed her be super neglectful of those animals. Like it’s disgusting,” said a former employee.

That former employee, who wants to remain anonymous, tells ABC15 she had to record the abuse for people to believe her.

“The shop has such a good reputation that people don’t want to believe you because they have all the good reviews,” she said.

She also reported the abuse to the Arizona Humane Society.

“She’ll be in there smacking a dog in the face and then walk outside and tell the owner, oh I love your dog,” she told ABC15.

The former employee says the videos she shared with us were taken during three different grooming sessions.

“[You could see] her slamming them into the table, jabbing them in the face with clippers. I’ve seen her strike dogs…holding it by the arm and it’s trying to wiggle away. And she like slams it,” she said while recalling the moments she recorded.

Phoenix Police confirmed to ABC15 a report was also made Wednesday, December 14th, in reference to mistreatment of animals.

She says since then…

“I don’t think that [the owner] wants to show up here now because of everything that’s going on and then her other groomers up and left.”

ABC15 went to the business, and nobody was there.

More former employees, like Elizabeth Milo, spoke out to ABC15.

“I unfortunately witnessed some very gruesome things,” Milo said.

Gruesome is the best way Milo said she could describe what she saw.

She added that the owner went too far when grooming while she was working, forcing Milo to perform CPR on the dog while taking it to the vet.

Now the former employees just want justice.

“I hope she goes to jail because she truly is an animal abuser,” said one of them.

“I hope that she never gets to touch another animal again,” added Milo.

In addition to going to Critter Corral Pet Grooming, ABC15 also went to the owner’s home.

We knocked and heard people talking and dogs barking, but no one came to the door.

The Arizona Humane Society tells ABC15 they have received reports of abuse at this business and the owner’s home.

They’re working with the Phoenix Police Department to give them any information they have.

ABC15 also received an email from someone claiming to be the owner of Critter Corral Pet Grooming, shortly before we aired our story.

She said in part:

“I already have the shop closed down as me and the other girls who work there are absolutely terrified and all of us at the shop are being put into a dangerous situation and receiving death threats.”

ABC15 responded, requesting an interview with her, but she has yet to personally respond to the request.

