Jerry Bruckheimer wants Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of the Caribbean
Jerry Bruckheimer would "love" Johnny Depp to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. The 59-year-old actor portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in five movies in the swashbuckler series and Jerry hopes that he is able to reprise the part after he won a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.
James Cameron tells Matt Damon to 'get over' Avatar snub
James Cameron has told Matt Damon to "get over" turning down 'Avatar'. The 52-year-old actor revealed last year that he was courted by the director to star in the 2009 sci-fi epic but rejected a deal that would have seen him get 10 per cent of the movie's box office profits, which would have earned him more than $250 million.
Hugh Jackman suffered 'anxiety' filming The Son
Hugh Jackman was "a hot mess" while filming 'The Son'. The 54-year-old actor stars alongside Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Sir Anthony Hopkins in the new drama film, and Hugh has admitted to struggling throughout the shoot. The Hollywood star - who plays a successful lawyer with a teenage son...
