Sioux Falls, SD

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
South Dakota State Jackrabbits Announce 2023 Recruiting Class

National Signing Day is a big deal across all levels of College Football, and on Wednesday the South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program formally announced its 2023 recruiting class. The Jacks, who are preparing for their 2nd National Title Game in the past three seasons, announced the 11-man class on...
6 Sioux Falls Ice Rinks To Open This Week

Now, where did I put them? Hmmm, so the cold weather has now arrived and this signals the season for outdoor winter fun. But, where are those ice skates? I remember cleaning them up at the end of last season and putting them on a storage shelf in the basement.
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
Death Row Inmates In South Dakota Lowest In The Country

As of October 2022, the South Dakota Department of Corrections lists 154 individuals serving murder sentences in either Sioux Falls or Pierre. Male inmates (150) serving life sentences are housed in Sioux Falls while female inmates (4) are in Pierre. According to Death Row U.S.A. Spring 2022, a report by...
6 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several businesses in Sioux Falls failed an alcohol compliance check this week. The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted the check at 29 businesses in the southwest portion of the city. Of those 29, officials say six failed and sold alcohol to a person under...
SDSU & USD College Hoops Change Tip-Times

The second game of the Summit League season for the SDSU Jackrabbit women's team will tip off earlier than originally scheduled due to the impending winter storm. The Lady Jacks will now host Kansas City at 12:00 PM in Brookings on Wednesday. The South Dakota State-Kansas City men's contest in...
Can Sioux Falls Businesses Refuse To Accept Cash?

Take a quick look at that one-dollar, five-dollar, or ten-dollar bill in your wallet or purse. It says right there: This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private. Well, no, not really. You may have already experienced it, or may in the future. Your cash is no...
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?

Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
South Dakota State Advances to FCS Championship Game

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have had an amazing season to this point on the football field and now they will look to cap it off with a championship. SDSU defeated Montana State on Saturday in Brookings to advance to the FCS Championship in Frisco, TX. This will mark the...
Fatal accident in Carroll County

(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
