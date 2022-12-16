ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Beaumont PD arrest aggravated robbery suspect

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police arrested Eric Garrett at his home in Beaumont. Garrett is responsible for two aggravated robberies at Fuel Depot and one aggravated robbery at Shop N Save. Garrett is being held at Jefferson County Jail. Judge Collins set bail at 600k. The Beaumont Police Department is...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of threatening clerk during aggravated robbery

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of threatening a clerk during an aggravated robbery. It happened December 11, 2022 at the Shop N Save located at 2675 South 4th Street shortly after 9 p.m. The suspect is accused of using a firearm to threaten a store clerk during the robbery, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
KHOU

Inmate found after being reported missing in Beaumont area

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said an inmate reported missing during a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont has been found within the perimeter fence. TDCJ officials said guards were searching for Zachary Myrick, 42, on the prison grounds and surrounding area Tuesday...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Missing 83-year-old Beaumont man found cold, but safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — A missing 83-year-old Beaumont man who police had been searching for since Sunday afternoon is safe. Beaumont Police had asked help in locating the missing man who was reported to be "in the early stages of dementia." Landry Duriso was found late Sunday night and other...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
VIDOR, TX
kogt.com

Accident With Parked Car

In the early hours of Dec. 18 a woman traveling Austin St. in West Orange struck a parked vehicle that was on the side of the road. A maroon Chevy Equinox struck a parked Chevy Silverado. According to authorities the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
WEST ORANGE, TX

