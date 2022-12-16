Read full article on original website
One man injured after shooting at home in Orange Tuesday evening
ORANGE, Texas — A man was injured after being shot at a home in Orange Tuesday evening. The call came in at 5:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Pacific Street in Orange. Orange Police Officer Jonathan Baggett tells 12News the victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambualnce.
UPDATE: Beaumont PD arrest aggravated robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police arrested Eric Garrett at his home in Beaumont. Garrett is responsible for two aggravated robberies at Fuel Depot and one aggravated robbery at Shop N Save. Garrett is being held at Jefferson County Jail. Judge Collins set bail at 600k. The Beaumont Police Department is...
Port Arthur Police searching for suspect accused of stealing from business
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a man accused of stealing from a business. The suspect was seen on surveillance video taking property from a business without paying, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of threatening clerk during aggravated robbery
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of threatening a clerk during an aggravated robbery. It happened December 11, 2022 at the Shop N Save located at 2675 South 4th Street shortly after 9 p.m. The suspect is accused of using a firearm to threaten a store clerk during the robbery, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive,...
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspects accused of scamming elderly woman out of $10K
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying two people who they believe scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars. It happened on November 10, 2022. The two suspects allegedly used a "pigeon drop scheme" to scam the victim out of $10,000, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Inmate found after being reported missing in Beaumont area
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said an inmate reported missing during a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont has been found within the perimeter fence. TDCJ officials said guards were searching for Zachary Myrick, 42, on the prison grounds and surrounding area Tuesday...
Missing 83-year-old Beaumont man found cold, but safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — A missing 83-year-old Beaumont man who police had been searching for since Sunday afternoon is safe. Beaumont Police had asked help in locating the missing man who was reported to be "in the early stages of dementia." Landry Duriso was found late Sunday night and other...
Devastating house fire leaves Jefferson County family homeless, heartbroken days before Christmas
CHINA, Texas — Nora Delafuente was in Alabama visiting family when she got a call that she will never forget. Her oldest daughter, Roxanne Villanueva, called and told her the house she, her husband and her other teenage daughter called home was on fire. "I was surprised and scared...
14 and 15-year-olds killed when SUV leaves road and crashes into RV south of Vidor
A 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were killed when the SUV they were in left a road south of Vidor and crashed into a parked RV, then burst into flames, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He identifies the driver as Blake Post...
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
Fire guts West Jefferson County home late Sunday night
CHINA, Texas — No one was injured in a late Sunday night fire that destroyed a family's home in West Jefferson County. A passerby noticed the fire and called 911 to report it according to Chief Chris Gonzales of the Bevil Oaks Fire Department. The fire department got the...
Man who was sentenced to 10 years missing from Beaumont prison
BEAUMONT, Texas — An inmate who was sentenced to 10 years behind bars is missing from a Beaumont prison. On Friday, December 16, 2022, it was discovered that Enrique Uriega Jr. was missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution Beaumont Low. According to their website,...
Accident With Parked Car
In the early hours of Dec. 18 a woman traveling Austin St. in West Orange struck a parked vehicle that was on the side of the road. A maroon Chevy Equinox struck a parked Chevy Silverado. According to authorities the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
'I loved him': Vidor family says Christmas will be quieter after 14-year-old dies in early Sunday morning wreck
VIDOR, Texas — A heartbroken Vidor family is mourning the loss of an enthusiastic 14-year-old boy who they said could put a smile on anyone's face. John Castilaw Jr. spoke to his son, John Castilaw III, Saturday. The teenager was spending the weekend at his friend's house. "I messaged...
Hundreds of Southeast Texas children got gifts before Christmas thanks to Port Arthur Police
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — He's usually dressed in red, but recently, a blue-clad holiday figure helped give gifts to hundreds of children in Southeast Texas. The Port Arthur Police Blue Santa program held its 31st annual Christmas party Thursday, December 15, 2022. Those who went enjoyed music and snacks and took pictures with Santa and his helpers.
Chabad Texas Towns holds 3rd Annual Jefferson County Hanukkah Menorah lighting
"The message of Hanukkah is very important. It represents the idea of goodness over evil. Triumph, of people who are trying to do the right."
Beaumont man killed in early Friday morning wreck on Dowlen overpass
BEAUMONT, Texas — At 40-year-old Beaumont man was killed early Friday morning in a wreck on the Dowlen Rd overpass in Beaumont. Beaumont Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the wreck that happened on the Dowlen Rd overpass near College St early Friday. Ivan Castaneda,...
Beaumont Animal Care looking for temporary fosters, asking for straw donations ahead of arctic cold front
BEAUMONT, Texas — An area animal shelter is asking for the community's help to keep the animals housed there safe ahead of an arctic cold front. Officials with Beaumont Animal Care said they are looking for people to temporarily foster their large dogs through the holiday weekend until Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
