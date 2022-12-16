Read full article on original website
Related
Allison Holker Says Her ‘Heart Aches’ In 1st IG Post Since Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
Allison Holker, 34, shared her first Instagram post since the tragic death of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss by suicide. The doting wife posted a sweet photo of her with the late DJ, who was 40 at the time of his death, and added a heartbreaking caption that revealed her pain from the loss. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” the caption read.
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan
The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
Sea Coast Echo
Victoria Beckham trying to show ‘support’ to son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham is trying to show “support” to her eldest son Brooklyn. She added in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her “best” as a parent amid rumours there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his wedding earlier this year to Nicola Peltz.
16 Times Celebs Were Called Out For Body-Shaming Other Celebs
When Ashley Graham became the first plus-size model on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, supermodel Cheryl Tiegs told E! News, "I don't like that we're talking about full-figured women because it's glamorizing them because your waist should be smaller than 35 [inches]. That's what Dr. Oz said, and I'm sticking to it."
Sea Coast Echo
Brad Pitt spent 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The ‘Babylon’ actor continued to fuel talk they are dating after he and the 32-year-old jewellery executive were photographed in Hollywood, California on Brad’s big day at the weekend. They were snapped on Sunday...
Sea Coast Echo
‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dead aged 90
‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges is dead aged 90. The acclaimed film veteran’s close friend Mike Kaplan confirmed to The Guardian late on Tuesday night (20.12.22) he died at his home in Dorset on Saturday. His cause of death has not yet been...
Sea Coast Echo
Robert De Niro ‘good’ after being woken at home by serial burglar
Robert De Niro is “good” after he was woken by a serial burglar allegedly trying to swipe presents from under his Christmas tree. The ‘Raging Bull’ actor, 79, broke his silence after Shanice Aviles, 30, was arrested at his $69,000-per-month rented townhouse in the Upper East Side of New York City on Monday. (19.12.22)
Comments / 0