Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly agrees in court to be extradited to U.S.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Wednesday agreed to be extradited to the U.S. before a Bahamas judge who approved his transfer, multiple outlets reported. Driving the news: Bankman-Fried was arrested by Bahamas officials last week after a U.S. criminal complaint was filed against him, accusing him of engaging in a scheme to defraud FTX customers.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Zelenskyy tells Biden: 'No compromises' in path to peace

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”
EXPLAINER: How the latest US aid makes Ukraine stronger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Wednesday puts a dramatic exclamation point on the Biden administration’s latest announcement of military aid to the war-torn nation. In ways big and small, the massive $1.85 billion package will expand the abilities of Zelenskyy’s...
97-year-old former Nazi secretary convicted in German court

A 97-year-old former Nazi secretary was convicted Tuesday of being an accessory to murder in more than 10,000 cases during World War II, AP reports. Driving the news: A German court gave Irmgard Furchner, who was a secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp, a two-year suspended sentence.
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud. The resulting Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection of Trump’s followers threatened democracy with “horrific” brutality toward law enforcement and “put the lives of American lawmakers at risk,” according to the report’s executive summary. “The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed,” reads the report from the...
Jan. 6 committee chair says he has "no doubt" DOJ will charge Trump

Jan. 6 select committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Monday that he has "no doubt" the Department of Justice (DOJ) will charge former President Trump once it evaluates the evidence compiled by the panel. Why it matters: Thompson's comments to CNN follow the committee's unanimous vote to refer Trump to...
Taliban ban women from Afghanistan's universities

The Taliban on Tuesday banned women from attending Afghanistan's public and private universities, AP reports. Why it matters: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of "consequences" in response the Taliban's latest move to revoke women's freedoms since the group regained control of the country following the U.S. withdrawal last year.
Supreme Court temporarily halts end of Title 42 immigration policy

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday temporarily halted the end of the Title 42 policy that allows the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum. Why it matters: Roberts issued the administrative stay pending the high court's decision on whether to take...
Scoop: Egypt holding up Red Sea island deal, sources say

Egypt is holding up the implementation of an agreement over two strategic Red Sea islands that paved the way for Saudi Arabia to take steps toward normalizing relations with Israel, according to four Israeli officials and one U.S. source. Why it matters: The agreement, which was composed of a series...
Chinese national arrested for stalking pro-democracy activist

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of a Chinese student in Boston who allegedly stalked and harassed someone who put up posters calling for democracy in China. Why it matters: The arrest demonstrates that U.S. law enforcement is taking action to support the rights of Chinese...
Jan. 6 panel refers Trump on criminal charges

The Jan. 6 panel voted Monday to refer former President Trump to the Department of Justice on at least four criminal charges, including insurrection and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress. Why it matters: In an unprecedented move, the congressional committee voted unanimously that the former president committed crimes...
