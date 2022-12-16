Read full article on original website
FBI responds to Twitter Files disclosures, says it didn't request 'any action' on specific tweets
Federal Bureau of Investigation officials told Fox News that the agency didn't ask Twitter employees to "take action" on specific tweets.
Dem congressman slammed for dismissing ‘breathless’ report on FBI collusion with Twitter: ‘Look the other way'
Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., is receiving backlash on social media for his dismissal to the latest batch of the Twitter Files that showed FBI in contact with the social media company.
NBC ‘justice’ reporter hit for ‘mocking’ Twitter Files revelations: ‘Corruption is good when your side wins’
NBC justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly was criticized Monday on Twitter for mocking the latest release of the infamous Twitter Files Monday.
GREG GUTFELD: If Musk steps down at Twitter, here's some replacements
Greg Gutfeld analyzes the latest news out of Twitter, where CEO Elon Musk tweeted a poll asking if he should stay on as chief executive, which users answered a majority in the negative.
FBI and Twitter formed a censorship alliance and they can't be allowed to get away with it
Twitter Files part 7 revealed agents of Federal Bureau of Investigation were pushing for the censorship of citizens in an array of stories.
Texas governor blasts 'clueless' media after ABC reporter suggests GOP to blame for border crisis
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, called out an ABC reporter who appeared to suggest some GOP culpability in the border crisis due to its rhetoric on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that she does not "have anything to lay out" on Vice President Kamala Harris' role to address the border crisis.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
A tweet featuring Ellie, a black-and-white cat living in Virginia, went viral after it revealed an owner surrendered Ellie for being too cuddly. Ellie is now set to be adopted.
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
Rep. Jim Jordan responds after Biden says he will hire more Dreamers to curb inflation: 'Hire Americans'
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is calling on the Biden administration to hire Americans first, before an effort to get millions of migrants into the U.S. workforce.
Ex-NBA great Amar'e Stoudemire breaks silence on arrest: 'I could never see myself assaulting any person'
Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire spoke out Sunday night about his arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida allegedly in an incident involving his daughter.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new doc slammed by experts: They're 'only given a platform' due to prince's DNA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix documentary about "inspiring leaders" was criticized by royal experts in a new interview with Fox News Digital.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones changes tune, says odds of signing Odell Beckham Jr. are fading
After weeks of hyping the possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr., Jerry Jones is pivoting and seemingly recognizing that the star wide receiver won't be joining the team.
Woman snorkeling in Hawaii likely eaten by 'aggressive' shark with 'something red' around gills: officials
Investigators say they have determined what happened to a woman who went missing off the south shore of Maui while snorkeling with her husband earlier this month.
Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot
Two Missouri residents were arrested last week after leading police on a chase followed by one suspect escaping handcuffs, stealing a squad car, and attempting to disarm an officer
Kari Lake election lawsuit 'far from over,' university warns against using 'American' and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have demands for the royal family while Prince William celebrates an ex
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
49ers rookies hit with an outrageous dinner bill, Arik Armstead insists it was a 'prank'
The San Francisco 49ers rookies were stunned when the bill from their dinner came out but linebacker Arik Armstead assure fans it was all just a "prank."
