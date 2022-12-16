ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Mississippi 75, Temple 55

TEMPLE (5-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (East 2-2, Gary 1-7, Nelson 1-6, Perea 0-1, Clinton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Solis 1) Turnovers: 19 (Clinton 4, East 4, Team 4, Nelson 3, Solis 2, Garner 1, Gary 1) Steals:...
STARKVILLE, MS
SFGate

Florida St. 92, Miami 85

MIAMI (7-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 42.466, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Harden 4-8, Cavinder 3-6, Williams 1-1, Dwyer 1-1, Erjavec 0-4, Salgues 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Pendande 2) Turnovers: 17 (Harden 5, Cavinder 3, Dwyer 2, Pendande 2, Williams 2, Erjavec 1, Johnson...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy