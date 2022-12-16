ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals reporting increase of patients with COVID-19, including pediatric unit

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials are reporting an increase in patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, including in the pediatric unit. The New Hampshire Hospital Association announced 124 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospitals, up from 107 on Sunday. Of those 124 confirmed cases, 37 are specifically being treated for the virus, up from 36 on Sunday.
Sununu, 24 other GOP governors ask Biden to end COVID-19 emergency

CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu has joined 24 other Republican governors in a letter to President Joe Biden arguing that the country is no longer in a medical emergency when it comes to COVID-19. In the letter, the governors argue that the medical emergency is placing an undue burden on states, forcing them to spend significant funding that could be used to better the well-being of their states.
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton

NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
Christmas to be very cold in New Hampshire, across US

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's going to be a very chilly Christmas for New Hampshire and most of the country. Forecasters say more than 80 percent of the US will experience temperatures below freezing on Sunday. An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years...
Longtime reporter Jennifer Crompton retires after 34 years at WMUR

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Longtime News 9 reporter Jennifer Crompton has retired after nearly 34 years at WMUR. Crompton has worn many hats at the station and was involved in seven first-in-the-nation primaries. She recently received a commendation from Gov. Chris Sununu for all her years of service in the news industry.
Hate crime reports on the rise in New Hampshire, FBI says

CONCORD, N.H. — The number of hate crime reports has nearly doubled in the last two years in New Hampshire. Hate crimes are defined as criminal offenses motivated by bias against race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity. According to FBI statistics, 34 hate crimes were...
Video: Rain, wind top concerns as storm approaches New Hampshire

Nice quiet stretch continues for the next couple of days before another late week storm. This time around it won't bring much snow, but heavy rain and strong wind gusts are likely. Today looks sunny with seasonable temperatures in the 30s and a much lighter breeze. Clouds will start increasing...
New England veteran wins jackpot for same lottery game six times

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Massachusetts manis now a six-time jackpot winner and it all happened at the same time. Raymond Roberts, of Fall River, Massachusetts, bought six tickets using the same numbers for a drawing of the “Lucky For Life” game earlier this month. They were combinations...
