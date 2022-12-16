Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Granite Staters weigh in on if rise in respiratory illnesses impact holiday plans
TILTON, N.H. — It’s not just theweather potentially affecting gatherings, but illnesses too. New Hampshire is seeing a rise in COVID-19, flu and other respiratory infections. Most of the people News 9's Kelly O'Brien spoke with in Tilton said they are aware of the illnesses out there but...
New Hampshire Attorney General demands enhanced consumer protections for air travelers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Several states -- including New Hampshire -- are pushing for more traveler protections when flights are canceled or delayed. All was quiet Tuesday afternoon at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, but a big storm can throw a wrench in everyone's travel. Now, attorneys general around the country...
New Hampshire hospitals reporting increase of patients with COVID-19, including pediatric unit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials are reporting an increase in patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, including in the pediatric unit. The New Hampshire Hospital Association announced 124 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospitals, up from 107 on Sunday. Of those 124 confirmed cases, 37 are specifically being treated for the virus, up from 36 on Sunday.
New Hampshire hospitals near, over capacity as flu, COVID-19 cases rise
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospitals in New Hampshire are more than 95% full as flu cases rise along with COVID-19 hospitalizations. With holiday gatherings days away, hospital officials said the stress on the health care system is a big concern. Elliot Hospital has hit 105% capacity at times in the...
Officials urge hikers to be prepared as cost of searches in New Hampshire rises
CONCORD, N.H. — After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars this year on search and rescue missions -- including two high profile cases recently in the White Mountains -- New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding people to be prepared. Officials said rescues are costing more, and in...
Sununu, 24 other GOP governors ask Biden to end COVID-19 emergency
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu has joined 24 other Republican governors in a letter to President Joe Biden arguing that the country is no longer in a medical emergency when it comes to COVID-19. In the letter, the governors argue that the medical emergency is placing an undue burden on states, forcing them to spend significant funding that could be used to better the well-being of their states.
New Hampshire fire officials urge safety when using a generator during power outage
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — WithFriday’s storm approaching, fire officials want Granite Staters to stay safe if they need to use a generator because of a power outage. Over the weekend, there were tens of thousands out outages in New Hampshire and a lot of people turned to their generators to keep their power going.
Chair of New Hampshire Democratic Party pens letter to DNC pushing back against primary plan
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Democratic Party is pushing back against the Democratic National Committee's plan to reorder the presidential primary calendar and slide New Hampshire out of the first position. “But the reality is the New Hampshire state law is clear we are going to have the...
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton
NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
Christmas to be very cold in New Hampshire, across US
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's going to be a very chilly Christmas for New Hampshire and most of the country. Forecasters say more than 80 percent of the US will experience temperatures below freezing on Sunday. An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years...
New Hampshire car dealer to pay $1.25M in settlement over accusations of deceptive practices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire car dealership will pay $1.25 million after settling with the state over accusations that it lured buyers into purchasing vehicles they couldn't afford. The New Hampshire attorney general's office said the serious financial penalty imposed on Dan O'Brien Kia in Concord is the...
120 Christmas stockings stuffed in New Hampshire with essentials for veterans in need
NASHUA, N.H. — More than 100 stockings are heading to veterans experiencing homelessness. The stocking stuffing was the first mission of the Elliot Perry Foundation. Elliot Perry defied the odds of survival, and now, at 11 years old, he spends his time giving back to the community. He said...
Longtime reporter Jennifer Crompton retires after 34 years at WMUR
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Longtime News 9 reporter Jennifer Crompton has retired after nearly 34 years at WMUR. Crompton has worn many hats at the station and was involved in seven first-in-the-nation primaries. She recently received a commendation from Gov. Chris Sununu for all her years of service in the news industry.
'White Mountains Mystery: The Killing of Louise Chaput,' a documentary focused on solving a brutal and random New Hampshire homicide
PINKHAM'S GRANT, N.H. — More than 20 years ago, a Canadian psychologist set out to go on a short hike after driving from Canada to the White Mountains, but she was found stabbed to death days later. Whoever killed her remains unknown. Last seen alive: Nov. 15, 2001. Reported...
Friday storm to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, threat for icy roads to New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It’ll be another quiet day in New Hampshire on Wednesday before a strong storm system moves through New Hampshire, bringing with it heavy rain, powerful winds and the threat of ice-covered roadways. But first, expect highs in the 30s with sunshine and a lighter breeze...
Hate crime reports on the rise in New Hampshire, FBI says
CONCORD, N.H. — The number of hate crime reports has nearly doubled in the last two years in New Hampshire. Hate crimes are defined as criminal offenses motivated by bias against race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity. According to FBI statistics, 34 hate crimes were...
Video: Rain, wind top concerns as storm approaches New Hampshire
Nice quiet stretch continues for the next couple of days before another late week storm. This time around it won't bring much snow, but heavy rain and strong wind gusts are likely. Today looks sunny with seasonable temperatures in the 30s and a much lighter breeze. Clouds will start increasing...
Late-week storm impacts for New Hampshire include early wintry mix, heavy rain, gusty winds, flash freeze
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be sunny and dry ahead of another late-week storm that will impact New Hampshire. Wednesday will be another bright and comfortable day. Highs will be in the 30s with a lighter northwesterly breeze. >> Weather alerts. Clouds will thicken Thursday ahead of the storm....
Late-week storm expected in New Hampshire; track, precipitation type in question
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the next few days. By Thursday, clouds will increase, and another storm will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will break for some clearing overnight, though snow showers will continue in the mountains. Lows drop back into the 20s. >>...
New England veteran wins jackpot for same lottery game six times
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Massachusetts manis now a six-time jackpot winner and it all happened at the same time. Raymond Roberts, of Fall River, Massachusetts, bought six tickets using the same numbers for a drawing of the “Lucky For Life” game earlier this month. They were combinations...
