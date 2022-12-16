Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Legendary Steelers Player Dies Just Days Before Jersey RetirementOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
SFGate
Pittsburgh 85, N. Alabama 83
N. ALABAMA (5-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 48.333, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Suzuki 5-11, Moore 4-9, Callins 2-4, O.Jones 1-4, Tittle 1-1, Pegues 1-1, Gill 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Gill 4, Tittle 1, Callins 1, Clutter 1) Turnovers: 9 (O.Jones 2, Suzuki 2,...
SFGate
Florida St. 92, Miami 85
MIAMI (7-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 42.466, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Harden 4-8, Cavinder 3-6, Williams 1-1, Dwyer 1-1, Erjavec 0-4, Salgues 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Pendande 2) Turnovers: 17 (Harden 5, Cavinder 3, Dwyer 2, Pendande 2, Williams 2, Erjavec 1, Johnson...
SFGate
West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51
MIAMI (OHIO) (4-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.609, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Scott 2-3, Chambers 2-6, Morrow 1-1, Wolf 1-5, Cluse 0-4) Blocked Shots: 5 (Morrow 3, Cluse 1, Chambers 1) Turnovers: 17 (Wolf 7, Chambers 3, Cluse 2, Scott 2, Watkins 2,...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Get to Know: Florida A&M Continues Rigorous Schedule in Lexington
Kentucky basketball has one final tune-up before the beginning of Southeastern Conference play, in the form of the Florida A&M Rattlers. Coming out of the SWAC, FAMU is taking part in the second annual Unity Series and is looking for what would be the biggest upset of the season. The No. ...
Early signing day: UF, FSU and UCF bolster their 2023 recruiting classes
As the sun rose on Early Signing Day, the 2023 recruiting classes for some of Florida’s biggest college football programs began to solidify.
Penn State football locks in Class of 2023
Penn State’s start to the early signing period on Wednesday ended with the official signing of 22 members of its Class of 2023. The recruiting class is one balanced with offense and defense and will add some terrific quality and depth on the line of scrimmage a year after addressing some skill positions in the Class of 2022. And while the latest recruiting class didn’t necessarily go off without a mild bump in the road on the first day of the early signing period, it is getting head coach James Franklin excited about the program’s future. Penn State made sure to...
SFGate
No. 13 Iowa 92, Dartmouth 54
DARTMOUTH (2-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.148, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Harland 3-4, Curtis 1-3, Page 1-6, Lawlor 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Boyd 0-3, Koch 0-3, Niekelski 0-5) Blocked Shots: 1 (Koch 1) Turnovers: 20 (Koch 5, Page 3, Meyer 2, Boyd 2, Lawlor...
Comments / 0