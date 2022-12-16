ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Allison Holker Says Her ‘Heart Aches’ In 1st IG Post Since Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

Allison Holker, 34, shared her first Instagram post since the tragic death of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss by suicide. The doting wife posted a sweet photo of her with the late DJ, who was 40 at the time of his death, and added a heartbreaking caption that revealed her pain from the loss. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” the caption read.
