Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL girls basketball loses 38-30 to Oakwood
FITHIAN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team lost 38-30 to Oakwood on Tuesday. Emily Robidoux had 17 points to lead PBL (8-3) in scoring while Trixie Johnson had six points, Bailey Luebchow had five points and Aubrey Busboom had two points. Oakwood 38, PBL 30. PBL 7 5...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL girls basketball defeats Rantoul
RANTOUL — When a player scores while the clock is stopped, it has to put a smile on a coaches face. If that is the case, then Jeff Sinn must have been smiling after the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers topped Rantoul 35-29. The Lady Panthers only hit seven field goals in the game, five of those from the hands of Trixie Johnson, but they hit 21-of-32 from the charity stripe.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL track and field runner Trixie Johnson verbally commits to Illinois State University
PAXTON – Trixie Johnson, a senior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, announced via Instagram her commitment to join the track and field and cross country career at Illinois State University. She says she will concentrate mostly on track and field. Johnson will be on the cross country roster “just so...
fordcountychronicle.com
Races lined up for city council seats in Paxton, Gibson City
The filing period for the April 4 consolidated election in Ford County closed Monday afternoon with contested races lined up for two seats on the Paxton City Council and one on the Gibson City Council. Seats up for election on the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda school boards remained unopposed, though,...
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Urbana man arrested for meth, on Missouri warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Timothy A. Burke, 55, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and on a no-bond Missouri Department of Corrections warrant during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, near the intersection of Pells and Taft streets on the west side of Paxton’s downtown. Burke, who remained Wednesday at the Ford County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri, was a passenger in a vehicle that Paxton police pulled over after determining that its registered owner had a revoked Illinois driver’s license. The driver — who was not the registered owner and did have a valid license — was Greg L. Phillips, 32, of Alvin. Phillips was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for a status hearing in a pending case. After both Phillips and Burke were taken to the Ford County Jail, police found 22.4 grams of methamphetamine in multiple baggies hidden in Burke’s shoe. Inside the vehicle, police also found a loaded hypodermic syringe and one full cannabis joint.
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton aldermen hear concerns, support for license plate readers
PAXTON — After hearing last week from residents both in favor and against the Paxton Police Department’s proposal to add license-plate-reading cameras to main roads on the edges of town, city council members said they appreciated the public feedback and will certainly consider it when they decide amongst themselves whether to sign off on the plan next month.
fordcountychronicle.com
Thawville animal sanctuary founder gets probation for animal cruelty
WATSEKA — The founder of a now-defunct Thawville-based nonprofit animal sanctuary where hundreds of animal carcasses were discovered in shallow graves in 2019 was sentenced this week in Iroquois County Circuit Court to a year and a half of probation for animal cruelty. Judge Michael Sabol also ordered the...
Comments / 0