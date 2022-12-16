ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Sneaky Braves move will help fill holes created by Marcell Ozuna in outfield

The Atlanta Braves acquired a former trade target on Monday night in outfielder Jordan Luplow, who will have a chance to battle for the starting left field spot. As Marcell Ozuna continues to prove he doesn’t deserve a spot on the Braves major-league roster, Alex Anthopoulos must seek out other options. One of those options was signed on Monday in Jordan Luplow.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Dansby Swanson sends emotional goodbye to Braves, Atlanta

The Braves were unable to re-sign Dansby Swanson, who inked a lucrative deal with the Cubs, and the shortstop sent an emotional goodbye message to Atlanta. Though it became expected after a certain point, Atlanta Braves fans hoped that the organization would find a way to keep Dansby Swanson around as the shortstop hit free agency this offseason. That didn’t come to pass. Swanson signed a monster deal to head to the Chicago Cubs, thus breaking the hearts of many fans in the Metro.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Absurd proposed Braves trade would be ludicrous for Atlanta

Losing Dansby Swanson has seemingly inspired one of the worst possible proposed Braves trades that you can imagine. The Atlanta Braves didn’t have the offseason they’d hoped for, most notably losing shortstop and hometown favorite Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs. But the organization, though they’ll miss Swanson, doesn’t seem too worried about the future. Vaughn Grissom is working to fill in at the position after his call-up this past season and the core of the roster is still locked up and intact.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

NL East Power Rankings: Where Mets stand after signing Carlos Correa

In a surprising twist of events, the New York Mets signed star shortstop Carlos Correa to a 12-year deal worth $315 million, making the NL East more competitive. As if the NL East wasn’t already competitive enough — with the third-place team making it to the World Series in 2022 — the New York Mets just signed Carlos Correa.
ATLANTA, NY
FanSided

Former MLB GM pitches a wildly irresponsible Bryan Reynolds-Cardinals trade

Dan O’Dowd, a former general manager for the Colorado Rockies, pitched a trade that would send Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Bucs do trade away prized outfielder Bryan Reynolds, it will be for a trade package which includes multiple top prospects. There is no denying that, as several market insiders have suggested the Pirates want a ‘Juan Soto-like trade package’ for Reynolds, even if they won’t receive it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs dream lineup with Dansby Swanson in it

Here is what a Chicago Cubs lineup that includes Dansby Swanson could look like in 2023. With the news that the Chicago Cubs have inked free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal, some of the questions surrounding the franchise heading into next season were answered. Swanson becomes one of the new faces for the Wrigley Field faithful to cheer while also adding some potential pop to a Cubs lineup that was in need of a boost.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Angels make key move to get Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani more help

The Los Angeles Angels are aiming to make their team better this offseason, and they’re making the right moves by signing Brandon Drury. The Los Angeles Angels have some of the best players in the league, particularly Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. With these two players, the team should be a championship-caliber one, but it’s not quite yet as they’ve lacked reliable help on the roster.
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy