Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Related
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Sneaky Braves move will help fill holes created by Marcell Ozuna in outfield
The Atlanta Braves acquired a former trade target on Monday night in outfielder Jordan Luplow, who will have a chance to battle for the starting left field spot. As Marcell Ozuna continues to prove he doesn’t deserve a spot on the Braves major-league roster, Alex Anthopoulos must seek out other options. One of those options was signed on Monday in Jordan Luplow.
Dansby Swanson sends emotional goodbye to Braves, Atlanta
The Braves were unable to re-sign Dansby Swanson, who inked a lucrative deal with the Cubs, and the shortstop sent an emotional goodbye message to Atlanta. Though it became expected after a certain point, Atlanta Braves fans hoped that the organization would find a way to keep Dansby Swanson around as the shortstop hit free agency this offseason. That didn’t come to pass. Swanson signed a monster deal to head to the Chicago Cubs, thus breaking the hearts of many fans in the Metro.
Absurd proposed Braves trade would be ludicrous for Atlanta
Losing Dansby Swanson has seemingly inspired one of the worst possible proposed Braves trades that you can imagine. The Atlanta Braves didn’t have the offseason they’d hoped for, most notably losing shortstop and hometown favorite Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs. But the organization, though they’ll miss Swanson, doesn’t seem too worried about the future. Vaughn Grissom is working to fill in at the position after his call-up this past season and the core of the roster is still locked up and intact.
NL East Power Rankings: Where Mets stand after signing Carlos Correa
In a surprising twist of events, the New York Mets signed star shortstop Carlos Correa to a 12-year deal worth $315 million, making the NL East more competitive. As if the NL East wasn’t already competitive enough — with the third-place team making it to the World Series in 2022 — the New York Mets just signed Carlos Correa.
Former MLB GM pitches a wildly irresponsible Bryan Reynolds-Cardinals trade
Dan O’Dowd, a former general manager for the Colorado Rockies, pitched a trade that would send Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Bucs do trade away prized outfielder Bryan Reynolds, it will be for a trade package which includes multiple top prospects. There is no denying that, as several market insiders have suggested the Pirates want a ‘Juan Soto-like trade package’ for Reynolds, even if they won’t receive it.
Cody Bellinger offers explanation for struggles ahead of fresh start with Cubs
Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger had a rough time the past two seasons, but he seems hopeful for his start with the Chicago Cubs. Cody Bellinger struggled a bit with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past few seasons, and he’s offered some insight into that and shared he’s looking forward to starting fresh with the Chicago Cubs.
Chicago Cubs dream lineup with Dansby Swanson in it
Here is what a Chicago Cubs lineup that includes Dansby Swanson could look like in 2023. With the news that the Chicago Cubs have inked free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal, some of the questions surrounding the franchise heading into next season were answered. Swanson becomes one of the new faces for the Wrigley Field faithful to cheer while also adding some potential pop to a Cubs lineup that was in need of a boost.
New York Mets spending spree highlights MLB’s poverty franchises
The New York Mets are at it again. They have continued to spend as though owner Steve Cohen was visited by the ghosts of baseball past, present, and future. Sneaking in and signing Carlos Correa after the Giants had balked due to medical reasons is just the cherry on the top of what has been an incredible offseason spending spree.
Angels make key move to get Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani more help
The Los Angeles Angels are aiming to make their team better this offseason, and they’re making the right moves by signing Brandon Drury. The Los Angeles Angels have some of the best players in the league, particularly Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. With these two players, the team should be a championship-caliber one, but it’s not quite yet as they’ve lacked reliable help on the roster.
Braves mascot, iconic troll Blooper torches Mets after Carlos Correa signing
The Atlanta Braves aren’t letting the New York Mets live down their second-place finish in 2022. They’re straight trolling on Twitter over it. The Atlanta Braves have clinched the NL East five seasons in a row, and they’re certainly feeling confident about it as their mascot, Blooper, is trolling the New York Mets on Twitter over it.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0