Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen Colbert’s Weekly Message to Embattled CNN Boss and Former Colbert Producer Chris Licht: ‘I Told You So’
"The Late Show" host warned his producer not to take the job running the cable news network
Tesla Shares Continue Slide as Elon Musk Eyes Twitter Exit
Tesla shares continued their decline in Tuesday trading, even as word spread that Elon Musk is “actively searching” for a new CEO to take the helm at Twitter. The stock slid 301% to $144.50 despite the major averages all moving higher. Earlier in the session, it hit its lowest point in more than two years, $144.17.
Elon Musk to Resign as Twitter CEO ‘As Soon As I Find Someone Foolish Enough to Take the Job’
The billionaire recently posted a poll asking if he should step down, the results of which were a landslide "yes"
Twitter Is Spiraling Down the Drain of Elon Musk’s Manic Narcissism
The billionaire owner is loving the attention and hating the attention and 100% addicted to the attention -- which threatens to kill his $44 billion plaything
Drew Griffin, Award-Winning Investigative Journalist for CNN, Dies at 60
Drew Griffin, the award-winning CNN senior investigative correspondent who worked on hundreds of stories and documentaries over nearly two decades, has died, the network said Monday. He was 60. Griffin died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family said. CNN said he kept his illness private from co-workers...
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Gutfeld Mocks Liberals for Comparing Jan. 6 to Civil War: ‘Lincoln Wishes’ That ‘Someone Just Stole His Podium’ (Video)
Fox News personality and late night’s “Gutfeld!” host Greg Gutfeld took issue Tuesday with liberals’ continued comparisons of the Jan. 6 insurrection to the Civil War. “You hear both the media and the White House agree: Jan. 6 was the worst thing since the Civil War,” Gutfeld said. “But I bet Lincoln wishes that the worst thing that happened to him was that someone just stole his podium. Because he was shot.”
John Krasinski Says Russia-Ukraine Conflict Parallels in ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Are ‘The Greatest Heartbreak’
"Even having to explain that we wrote and shot the show before the conflict even happened seems like an alternate reality," the actor tells TheWrap
‘NBC News Daily’ Hosts Want to Turn Consumer Stories Into Dinner Conversations
"Our show brings complex topics to the table, and helps people break them down and make sense of their world," Vicky Nguyen told TheWrap
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0