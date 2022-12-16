ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Tesla Shares Continue Slide as Elon Musk Eyes Twitter Exit

Tesla shares continued their decline in Tuesday trading, even as word spread that Elon Musk is “actively searching” for a new CEO to take the helm at Twitter. The stock slid 301% to $144.50 despite the major averages all moving higher. Earlier in the session, it hit its lowest point in more than two years, $144.17.
TheWrap

Drew Griffin, Award-Winning Investigative Journalist for CNN, Dies at 60

Drew Griffin, the award-winning CNN senior investigative correspondent who worked on hundreds of stories and documentaries over nearly two decades, has died, the network said Monday. He was 60. Griffin died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family said. CNN said he kept his illness private from co-workers...
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
TheWrap

Gutfeld Mocks Liberals for Comparing Jan. 6 to Civil War: ‘Lincoln Wishes’ That ‘Someone Just Stole His Podium’ (Video)

Fox News personality and late night’s “Gutfeld!” host Greg Gutfeld took issue Tuesday with liberals’ continued comparisons of the Jan. 6 insurrection to the Civil War. “You hear both the media and the White House agree: Jan. 6 was the worst thing since the Civil War,” Gutfeld said. “But I bet Lincoln wishes that the worst thing that happened to him was that someone just stole his podium. Because he was shot.”
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy