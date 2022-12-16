Read full article on original website
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Sasha Banks Reportedly Arrives in Japan Ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17
– PWInsider reports that former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado, has arrived in Japan ahead of next month’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. Banks is expected to appear at the event and work with NJPW in the coming months. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 is scheduled for January...
MLW Announces Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match For Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling issued a press release for an upcoming match at January’s Blood & Thunder event that you can see below:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
BCW’s Tim Embler Addresses Earlier Report on D-Von Dudley Being Pulled From Show
– In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tim Embler addressed the earlier report that WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from a scheduled appearance at BCW’s Tribute to the Extreme show over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. D-Von was scheduled to appear at the convention before the event and later appear in the corner of former tag team partner Bully Ray for a match against Matt Cardona.
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dynamite Will Have A New Look In January
It was previously reported that AEW was likely to make production changes following the hiring of Michael Mansury as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. In an interview with TV Insider, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that AEW TV will have a new look starting with the first Dynamite of 2023. Here are highlights:
WWE News: Triple H Takes Overdue Picture With The New Day, Happy Holidays Video
– Triple H finally took a picture with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, who recently won the belts. However, Triple H didn’t get that photo of him pointing at the new champions with their belts until now. He wrote in the caption of the tweet, “An all-time overdue point picture… #WWENXT @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi”
Quetzalli Bulnes Comments On Her WWE Release Earlier This Month
In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Fightful), Quetzalli Bulnes spoke about her release from WWE, which happened at the beginning of the month on December 1. Bulnes served as the host for WWE’s Spanish language web shows ‘El Brunch’ and ‘WWE Ahora’. On October 30, she was involved in an incident at a CDMX House Show in Mexico City, Mexico with the arena’s security team & Spanish Wrestling Content Creator Falbak. That was what led to her release.
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy Added To MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Billie Starkz and Kayla Kassidy for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy added to MLW Philly Jan. 7 card. Women’s division showcased at MLW FUSION TV taping...
Ruby Soho on Having a Rollercoaster Year in AEW
– Busted Open Radio spoke to the recently returned AEW star Ruby Soho, who discussed the rollercoaster year she has had. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ruby Soho on having a rollercoaster year: “2022 has been a roller coaster. It has been me, trying to kind of, kind of find my footing here in AEW, exactly what my role, where I fit in, who I want to present myself as, and obviously getting injured and being out for three months and then, kind of mentally, dealing with that.”
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night Three Full Results 12.18.2022: Greektown Holiday Havoc Championship, AIW Intense Championship, & More
The third night of the Hardcore Holiday event was hosted by Greektown Wrestling on December 18 in London, Ontario, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling-News) and find a few highlights below. *Trent Gibson (w/ Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.) defeated Joe Coleman. *Jock Samson & Bill...
Sami Zayn on Getting Over as Part of The Bloodline, His Time on the Main Roster
– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed his breakout year in WWE, his storyline with The Bloodline, how he would likely be teaching if he wasn’t in wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights from SI.com:. Zayn on getting over...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.19.22
It’s the last show before Christmas and possibly the last show of the year depending on what they do next week. There is still a lot of time before the Royal Rumble but we have another big match coming up on December 30. John Cena is on his way back to WWE and that should have some people talking. Let’s get to it.
Lance Archer Wants To Face Whoever Is IWGP Champion After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lance Archer doesn’t care whether Kazuchika Okada or Jay White is IWGP Heavyweight Champion after NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17; he just wants a title match. Okada and White are set to do battle for the title at the January 4th event, and Archer retweeted an NJPW video of himself talking about wanting a title shot while making his intentions clear.
Molly Holly Comments On Possibility of Appearing In 2023 Royal Rumble
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Molly Holly spoke about the possibility of making an appearance in the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match. While she’s no longer an active wrestler, Molly has appeared in three Rumble matches so far. She said: “I told the creative...
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos
– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
Matches Announced For Christmas Eve Episode of NJPW Strong
NJPW Strong airs on Saturday night, and the matches for the Christmas Eve episode have been announced. NJPW announced the following bouts for the show, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos. * Kevin Blackwood vs. Bobby Fish. *...
