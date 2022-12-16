ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/21/22: Low clouds and fog will develop early on Wednesday with a few areas of freezing fog causing icy windshields in parts of the Permian Basin. Skies should clear some by the afternoon as temperatures stay a little chilly. A dramatic change in temperatures on Thursday as a strong Arctic cold front arrives with not only frigid temperatures but also very gusty winds and areas of blowing dust. Sub-freezing temperatures arrive early Thursday afternoon and will stay bitterly cold through the noontime hour on Christmas Eve Saturday. Please use Wednesday to take freeze precautions concerning the frigid cold snap headed our way and also prepare for strong winds.

ODESSA, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO