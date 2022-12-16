Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Midland girl gets special welcome home from the hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — A big welcome home for a mighty little Midland girl. Serenity Williams just got back from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, after getting treated for a neurologic condition. When Williams arrived back home, she was greeted by more than just the loving arms of her family and...
Vitalant holding blood drive ahead of Christmas
ODESSA, Texas — Vitalant Blood Services needs your help to give the gift of life this Christmas. They will be holding a blood drive in both Midland and Odessa on Friday. You can go to the JC Penney parking lots at the Midland Park Mall and the Music City Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New residents of The Field's Edge move in
MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday was move-in day for residents at The Field's Edge. The Midland non-profit strives to serve the chronically homeless. They've built a tiny home community to permanently support and lift up their residents. John-Mark Echols and his team worked with residents to make sure their home...
Green Tree Country Club hosts Golf Cart Parade
MIDLAND, Texas — Green Tree Country Club held a Golf Cart Parade to spread some Christmas cheer this holiday season. People rolled up to the event in decorated golf carts with Christmas lights and some people even dressed up for the occasion in their best holiday attire. Members were also asked to bring canned goods that would be donated to the West Texas Food Bank.
Warming shelters ready to open as temps drop below freezing
MIDLAND, Texas — As temperatures are set to drop below freezing on Thursday and Friday, organizations in the Permian Basin are gearing up to help keep people warm. Various locations will be opening warming shelters. Salvation Army locations in Midland and Odessa will be open once the temperature hits...
‘Veronica’s Angel Kiss’ fundraiser held at Midland coffee shop
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There was a big community showing at a Midland coffee shop on Saturday. Customers pulled into Blue Moose Coffee Creations on W. Illinois Avenue. From 8 AM to 3 PM, people had the chance to buy a coffee drink called, ‘Veronica’s Angel Kiss.’ It is a caramel and white mocha drink […]
Gun stolen from truck at Midland RV Park
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park. Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out. “The cash, it is what it […]
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
Midland Education Foundation holds Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Education Foundation held the Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular for teachers across the Midland Independent School District. The event was brainstormed in November by acting MISD Superintendent Kelly Spencer and is designed to raise the morale of teachers district-wide. "When acting superintendent Kelly Spencer got...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/21/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/21/22: Low clouds and fog will develop early on Wednesday with a few areas of freezing fog causing icy windshields in parts of the Permian Basin. Skies should clear some by the afternoon as temperatures stay a little chilly. A dramatic change in temperatures on Thursday as a strong Arctic cold front arrives with not only frigid temperatures but also very gusty winds and areas of blowing dust. Sub-freezing temperatures arrive early Thursday afternoon and will stay bitterly cold through the noontime hour on Christmas Eve Saturday. Please use Wednesday to take freeze precautions concerning the frigid cold snap headed our way and also prepare for strong winds.
City of Midland holding shot clinic
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding an evening shot clinic on Dec. 19. This clinic will be held at the Midland Health Department, which will be open from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. Appointments are required. You can call 432-681-7613 to make an appointment. For...
Museum of the Southwest hosts Sensory Dome Show
MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding its monthly Sensory Dome Show on Dec. 19. This month's event will run 4-4:30 p.m. and will feature a Christmas cartoon. Every month the Blakemore Planetarium hosts special showings of the family dome show with brighter light levels...
New Entertainment Complex in Midland Planned Where Costco Was Going In
Even though we missed out on a Costco being put in here in the Permian Basin, the city of Midland is now planning an entertainment complex at that site. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the proposed site where Costco was going to build before they canceled their plans, is now being proposed on the same area of land in west Midland.
cbs7.com
As earthquakes continue, West Texas prepares for new normal
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - For most of Martin County Sheriff John Ingram’s life, earthquakes were something that happened in California. It might be a bit too far to call it a “new normal”’ for West Texas city and county emergency response teams, but that doesn’t mean dealing and learning to deal with earthquakes isn’t top of mind.
Midland Earthquake Felt in the Big Country Becomes Fourth Largest in Texas History
Abilene residents went into the weekend a little shaky as an earthquake rocked the Big Country on Friday, December 16th. The 5.4 earthquake was named the fourth largest in Texas history according to the United States Geological Survey's website. Because of Dyess Air Force Base, many Abilene residents thought maybe...
Friday's earthquake near Midland now measured as a magnitude 5.4
Friday’s strong earthquake near Midland has been upgraded from a 5.3 to a 5.4 magnitude. It doesn’t sound like much but it’s nearly one-and-a-half times stronger.
Beyond the Bow: Nonprofit organization 'Silver Bells' gives gifts to people in nursing homes who don't have families
MIDLAND, Texas — The holidays are all about being with family and loved ones. But for some people, that isn’t possible. They don’t have family near them, or don’t have family at all. That’s where the "Silver Bells Program" and President Bobby Slaughter come in.
Community celebrates assistant fire chief's retirement
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue's Assistant Chief Rodd Huber retired Friday. "It's been very rewarding, you know, you're doing something for your community," said Huber. "You know, you're doing something good for the people." Many community members showed up to celebrate his service, including his colleagues. "His time...
Expert gives advice on holiday plane travel
MIDLAND, Texas — If you are going to be travelling by plane this Christmas season, expect things to get quite hectic at the Midland International Airport. Justine Ruff is the Director of Airports at MAF and has already seen foot traffic pick up during this month. "We have quite...
ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 1