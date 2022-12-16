ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

thecryptocurrencypost.net

Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
CoinDesk

FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...
RadarOnline

Sam Bankman-Fried's Ex 'Cooperating With Officials' After Recruiting Legal Team As Embattled Former FTX CEO Awaits Extradition

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend is "cooperating with officials" after recruiting a legal team, RadarOnline.com has learned as the embattled 30-year-old is set to announce he is no longer contesting his extradition in court. Caroline Ellison, 28, has served as the CEO of Alameda Research LLC, another company founded by Bankman-Fried, since October 2021.Ellison is now under the microscope for her connection to the collapse of his FTX crypto exchange as prosecutors look into whether FTX misused billions of dollars in client funds by transferring them to Alameda without any permission to do so. The off-and-on exes previously...
u.today

Edward Snowden Says He'll Take Bitcoin for Becoming Twitter CEO

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PYMNTS

Bahamian Judge Approves Extradition of Sam Bankman-Fried to US

A Bahamas judge has approved the transfer of Sam Bankman-Fried to the United States. The decision came after the FTX founder’s lawyer said in court Wednesday (Dec. 21) that Bankman-Fried had waived his right to extradition proceedings, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Bankman-Fried confirmed his lawyer’s statement, telling...
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison

The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
msn.com

Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up

NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection. Bankman-Fried has retained Mark S....
CoinDesk

Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time

It has now been more than a month since the CoinDesk report that unraveled Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, what could be one of the largest and most egregious criminal frauds in human history. But we’re still getting a steady stream of horrifying revelations, like desiccated victims being excavated from a serial killer’s basement on live TV. On the brighter side, we also have some fresh insight into the severe consequences Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators are likely to face.
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Judge Approves Subpoenas for Three Arrows Co-Founders

Liquidators can now subpoena “any recorded information, including books, documents, records, and papers” related to the hedge fund since 2012. Subpoenas are on the way to Three Arrows Capital co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, along with the rest of the crypto hedge fund’s leadership, as liquidators now have permission to demand communications, documents, and financial records related to the bankrupt firm.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

