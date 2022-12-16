Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Spent $2,500 On Food — A Day — in The Bahamas. He Also Owned $40 Million Penthouse.
Crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated ventures went up in flames this month, but Bankman-Fried was reportedly living lavishly in the Bahamas right before it all went down.
Business Insider
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a fortune. Now, lawyers say 'the emperor had no clothes.' Here's where the money went.
Sam Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg in April that years down the road, he'd subsist on $100,000 a year — that's it. He'd keep a small percentage of the billions he had generated from his cryptocurrency empire and donate the rest. Bankman-Fried billed himself as an effective altruist, a person who...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
Trump Attorneys in a Jam as DOJ Seeks Charges in Mar-a-Lago Raid: Lawyer
"You wouldn't want to certify under oath that he returned all the classified materials," remarked former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.
CoinDesk
FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M
When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
CoinDesk
FTX Will Look to Retrieve Voluntary Payments From Third Parties, Possibly Including SBF's Political Donations
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX will attempt to recoup voluntary payments made to third parties prior to its collapse, pursuing them in court if necessary. These payments may include founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's political donations in recent years. FTX did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for clarity on this point.
FTX owes more than $55,000 to Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville beach resort in the Bahamas, bankruptcy filings show
Margaritaville, named after Jimmy Buffett's 1977 hit song, is Alameda's fourth-largest creditor in the bankruptcy case surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Ex 'Cooperating With Officials' After Recruiting Legal Team As Embattled Former FTX CEO Awaits Extradition
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend is "cooperating with officials" after recruiting a legal team, RadarOnline.com has learned as the embattled 30-year-old is set to announce he is no longer contesting his extradition in court. Caroline Ellison, 28, has served as the CEO of Alameda Research LLC, another company founded by Bankman-Fried, since October 2021.Ellison is now under the microscope for her connection to the collapse of his FTX crypto exchange as prosecutors look into whether FTX misused billions of dollars in client funds by transferring them to Alameda without any permission to do so. The off-and-on exes previously...
u.today
Edward Snowden Says He'll Take Bitcoin for Becoming Twitter CEO
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PYMNTS
Bahamian Judge Approves Extradition of Sam Bankman-Fried to US
A Bahamas judge has approved the transfer of Sam Bankman-Fried to the United States. The decision came after the FTX founder’s lawyer said in court Wednesday (Dec. 21) that Bankman-Fried had waived his right to extradition proceedings, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Bankman-Fried confirmed his lawyer’s statement, telling...
dailyhodl.com
Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison
The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
Sam Bankman-Fried faces extradition from the Bahamas to the US: Here's how, legal experts explain
SBF was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday, at the request of the US Government, based on a sealed indictment filed in the Southern District of NY.
msn.com
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up
NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection. Bankman-Fried has retained Mark S....
CoinDesk
Be Patient: Sam Bankman-Fried Could Go to Prison for a Very, Very Long Time
It has now been more than a month since the CoinDesk report that unraveled Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, what could be one of the largest and most egregious criminal frauds in human history. But we’re still getting a steady stream of horrifying revelations, like desiccated victims being excavated from a serial killer’s basement on live TV. On the brighter side, we also have some fresh insight into the severe consequences Bankman-Fried and his co-conspirators are likely to face.
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Judge Approves Subpoenas for Three Arrows Co-Founders
Liquidators can now subpoena “any recorded information, including books, documents, records, and papers” related to the hedge fund since 2012. Subpoenas are on the way to Three Arrows Capital co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, along with the rest of the crypto hedge fund’s leadership, as liquidators now have permission to demand communications, documents, and financial records related to the bankrupt firm.
Sam Bankman-Fried was 'delusional' about how FTX collapsed and the culpability he deserves, Mike Novogratz says
Sam Bankman-Fried is "delusional" about the downfall of FTX and his level of culpability in it, Mike Novogratz said. At the DealBook Summit, Bankman-Fried tried to deny having any knowledge of what was happening in his crypto empire. "Markets are based on trust. And when you have trust broken like...
Lawyers for FTX customers accuse debtors of failing to file full financial disclosures
Eversheds Sutherland lawyers, which are representing the majority of FTX customers, urge debtors to file full financial disclosures.
