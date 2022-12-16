Fort Smith Police Department’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign returns

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving with its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, Arkansas State Troopers and Fort Smith police on Dec. 16 will work together to get impaired drivers off the road.

The release says federal law and most state laws make it illegal to operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher. Drivers convicted of driving while intoxicated could face jail time, lose their driver’s license and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, court fines, higher insurance premiums, and experience lost wages.

The Arkansas State Police and its Highway Safety Office recommend alternatives to drinking and driving:

If you’ve been drinking, call a taxi, ride-share service, or a designated driver to drive you home.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911.

If you know someone who is about to drive or operate a motorcycle or any other vehicle while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

Always buckle up. A properly secured seat belt is the best defense against a drunk driver.

