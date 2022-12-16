Following rumors earlier this year, we now have a closer look at the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low. Marking the Mexican soda brand’s first Nike collaboration, the sneakers arrive with a light gray base on the leather upper, which is contrasted with hemp overlays on the mudguard, lacing system and heel. Pops of Jarritos’ signature green are found on the Swooshes, shoelaces and outsole, while the orange hue makes an appearance on the stitching details on the midsole. Nike’s logo is updated in the same color palette on the heel tab, as well as the tongue tag. Further celebrating the partnership, the shoelaces are offered in orange and green. The design is complete with a Jarritos jug stitched onto the heel.

15 HOURS AGO