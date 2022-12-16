Read full article on original website
Jeremy Scott and adidas' Latest Collab Will Give You Wings
Jeremy Scott and adidas have taken their partnership one step further with the new Forum Wings 4.0 “Opal Pack,” set to arrive early next year. Previously released in a striking gradient colorway, the bold design has been transformed with delicate hues for 2023. Available in black and white colorways, the angelic sneaker features a sleek patent leather upper, complete with an iridescent finish. The silhouette is finished with the signature perforated toe box, alongside three-stripe branding and Forum ankle straps.
Clarks Originals and Packer Just Covered the Wallabee in Snakeskin
Packer just teased an upcoming collaboration with Clarks Originals, and it’s one that we’re very much here for. The New York-based label’s Brand Director, Victor Kan, took to Instagram to share a few photos of the upcoming collab, showcasing two Wallabee boots covered in snakeskin. The caption reads “FW22-SS23,” suggesting that fans won’t have long to wait before the boots are officially released.
The adidas Rivalry Low 86 Is Returning for the Holiday Season
Adidas has given its vintage Rivalry Low silhouette, first introduced in 1986, a very special festive makeover. The label has also reported that it will be releasing a new lineup of the offering in the forthcoming months. We can’t help but wonder, will the sneaker become a new TikTok favorite?
FENDI and Oscar Wang Celebrate the Holidays With Fendidi Digital Playground
Luxury brand FENDI and Oscar Wang have come together for the holidays to launch a festive digital playground for both family and fashion lovers to dive into this season. The latest game extends their initial collaboration, which saw the release of an adorable virtual panda outfitted in the brand’s familiar branding. The Fendidi playground presents an immersive experience allowing users to experiment as avatars Fendino and Fendina. Filled with iconic features like the brand’s much-loved Baguette handbag, players will be swept in Wang and FENDI’s captivating world.
This Nike Blazer Low Is Getting Groovy With '70s Inspired Design
Oh the good old ’70s, the time in which swinging mini-skirts and dramatic winged eyeliner were taken over by corduroy bellbottoms, flower power, and a “live, laugh, love” attitude. Surprisingly, the iconic and Instagram favorite Nike Blazer sneakers were born during the groovy revolution, even though women at the time were more into leather, knee-high boots and Mary Jane shoes, as opposed to being sneakerheads.
8 Sneakers Releasing This Week: Nike x Stussy, Off-White™ and New Balance x Salehe Bembury
This week’s sneaker release calendar includes some of the footwear world’s most anticipated releases, from the coveted Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 to the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra — designed by the late Virgil Abloh himself. Elsewhere, our weekly roundup includes the forthcoming New...
Supreme x Spyder Collaborate for the First Time on Skiwear Collection
Keeping us cozy throughout the winter months, Supreme has joined forces with American skiwear company Spyder on a co-branded range of apparel and accessories. The collection, which arrives alongside ski-themed releases from the likes of adidas x Gucci, Pucci, Louis Vuitton and more, is comprised of fleece jackets paired with matching pants, as well as tees and balaclavas. The outerwear design, offered in gray/black, red/blue and green/brown, arrives with spider web details throughout in contrasting colors, while Supreme’s branding is reworked in Spyder’s signature typeface. The ski brand’s logo is applied to the front as well as the zipper of the jacket. The same color theme continues on the fleece pants, which are complete with drawstrings at the hem.
The Hypebae Best: The Top 10 Sneakers and Shoes of 2022
Footwear came back with a bang this year, not unlike in 2020 and 2021 — but this time, some of our favorite kicks came as a result of an impressive roster of designer collaborations and a number of unsuspecting brands finding their way back into our hearts. Unsurprisingly, Nike...
Jordan Brand Reveals Aviator-Inspired Inspired Air Jordan 1 Low "Concord"
Dipping back into its archives, Jordan Brand has given sneaker heads a glimpse at the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” inspired Air Jordan 1 low. Taking a cue from Tinker Hatfield’s design, the sneaker pays homage to the first basketball shoe to use patent leather. The Air Jordan...
A Closer Look at Fendi's Luxe New Homeware Collection
Fendi just launched its latest series of home decor and lifestyle accessories, joining the Fendi Casa world. Developed under the creative direction of Silvia Venturini Fendi, the new homeware range is designed with carefully selected materials like Nappa leather and Limoges porcelain. Elsewhere, the collection features natural wood and cashmere for a truly luxurious feel.
Nike's New Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Low Arrives in "Noble Green"
Nike has just unveiled a brand new colorway theme, just in time for the new year. The new colorway, dubbed “Noble Green,” is seen transforming the ever-popular Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Low silhouettes. For the Dunk Low, its grainy leather upper arrives in a green and...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low
Following rumors earlier this year, we now have a closer look at the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low. Marking the Mexican soda brand’s first Nike collaboration, the sneakers arrive with a light gray base on the leather upper, which is contrasted with hemp overlays on the mudguard, lacing system and heel. Pops of Jarritos’ signature green are found on the Swooshes, shoelaces and outsole, while the orange hue makes an appearance on the stitching details on the midsole. Nike’s logo is updated in the same color palette on the heel tab, as well as the tongue tag. Further celebrating the partnership, the shoelaces are offered in orange and green. The design is complete with a Jarritos jug stitched onto the heel.
Take a Closer Look at Louis Vuitton's Collaboration With Yayoi Kusama
Louis Vuitton has continued its longstanding relationship with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, which first began in 2012. Following a teaser released back in May, the luxury label merges its signature objects with Kusama’s well-known colors and motifs to create a collection of bags and accessories. The collaboration began with Kusama’s hand-painted iteration of the classic LV trunk, adorned with the artist’s characteristic polka dots, followed by an experiential city takeover in Tokyo. Fans recently got a glimpse of the pair’s previous works at Art Basel Miami, where Louis Vuitton showcased a handful of its most iconic collaborations.
Instagram Launches Its 2022 Recap Series Ideal for Your End-Of-Year Reel Templates
Instagram has launched its 2022 recap, a series of reels by Bad Bunny, Stranger Things‘ Priah Ferguson, DJ Khaled and rapper Badshah. The best part of the reels is that in addition to seeing how some of your favorite stars summed up their year, you can do the same using the template of your choosing for your own personalized reel.
Jordyn Woods Denies Throwing Shade at Kylie Jenner on TikTok
Jordyn Woods is setting the record straight and letting everyone know she was not throwing shade at her former best friend Kylie Jenner. Earlier this month, Woods hopped on a TikTok trend where she hid her lips before showing off her naturally full pout. She captioned the post, “Thanks mom and dad for these genetics,” and viewers seemingly took that as a jab at Jenner. Before the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan rose to social media fame and started her Kylie Cosmetics empire, she plumped up her lips with filler in 2015 when she was 17 years old.
'White Lotus' Stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Get Cozy In Italy Amid Dating Rumors
White Lotus castmates Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy incite dating rumors with several new Instagram photos. Fans began to suspect the castmates Woodall and Fahy were dating after Fahy commented on Woodall’s Instagram post, reminiscing about time onset. “I love you! I love these! I love you,” she said. A fan then revealed they spotted the pair in public and it definitely appeared as if they were in a relationship. ”Meghann and Leo 1,000%. Tons of witnesses. Not a whole lot of secrecy behind this pairing,” they said.
Bad Bunny Previews an Upcoming Song Seemingly Dropping by the End of the Year
Bad Bunny is getting ready to release a hot new single. The Puerto Rican artist shared a snippet of an upcoming track, which he could be releasing before the end of 2022. “This is to close out the year,” he said while previewing the track in a TikTok video. Based on the snippet, the forthcoming single gives off a similar vibe to his song “Efecto” from his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, with a hint of trap, paying homage to his earlier music.
Fans Are Not Impressed With Kim Kardashian's Party Outfit
Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian reunited with former best pal Paris Hilton to celebrate the holidays with a lavish Christmas party, but it appears that Kim didn’t quite partake in the festive fit memo. The Hilton girls abided by a pretty formal dress code, both wearing red festive looks,...
Season 3 of 'Emily In Paris' Will Feature Thrifted Looks and Emerging Designers
Emily In Paris is returning to our screens for season 3 this week, and it appears that there’ll be some pretty big changes to the fashion from past episodes. In a new interview with Page Six, Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, confirmed that the new series is “bigger, better and bolder” than the last. “I would see Lily come to set … it takes your breath away for a second,” Laviscount told the publication, alluding to co-star Lily Collins‘ outfits in the new season.
All the Nike SB Dunks Restocking on SNKRS This Week
Nike is celebrating the SB’s 20th anniversary in the best way possible: with more SBs. Adding to its already extensive list of collaborations and releases, the sneaker brand is restocking a whole host of SB Dunk Low and SB Dunk High styles that fans may have missed out on earlier in the year.
