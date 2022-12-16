ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

The next LT? Giants rookie rusher Thibodeaux has promise

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Every time the New York Giants draft a linebacker high in the first round, some people start hoping he turns out to be the next Lawrence Taylor. The chances are remote. There’s never going to be another L.T. He was one of the greatest players of all time. It’s wishful thinking hoping for another. It brings us to Kayvon Thibodeaux, the linebacker/edge rusher the Giants took with the fifth pick overall this spring. The rookie from Oregon as shown flashes this season after missing the first two games with a knee injury. What he did on Sunday night in a 20-12 win at Washington was a good imitation of Taylor, at least for a game.
The Associated Press

Cubs, All-Star SS Swanson finalize $177 million, 7-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — Growing up in Georgia, Dansby Swanson used to go over to his grandfather’s house right after school. He would barge in and ask Herb Swanson to hit him some grounders. Whenever Dansby came over, Herb was watching a Chicago Cubs game on WGN. Dansby then would tease his pops about being Atlanta Braves fans. “He loved baseball so much and all he ever wanted me to be is what I am doing now,” Dansby Swanson said. What Swanson is doing now is playing shortstop for the Cubs, after he finalized a $177 million, seven-year contract on Wednesday. He began his career with his hometown Braves, helping his grandfather’s favorite team win the 2021 World Series.
