Here’s Why Penguins Are Scoring Power-Play Goals
There’s a pretty simple formula for scoring power-play goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins know it well. They just didn’t follow it much until the past few weeks. And it showed in the results. Now, there’s nothing ground-breaking about the idea of sending pucks and bodies to the net...
Winning Streak is Over: Carolina Slips Past Penguins, 3-2
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is not much separating the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina in the Metropolitan Division standings. It stands to reason, then, that there seems to be very little separating them on the ice, either. But if there is an edge so far this season, it belongs to...
‘Drag Us Into the Fight,’ Jason Zucker Full of Energy … and Mouth (+)
So, this is the Jason Zucker that former Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford chased for almost a year before finally getting the LW on Feb. 10, 2020. Zucker brings energy, intense puck pressure, a bit of grit, now a fair amount of points, and apparently a lot of mouth, too.
Penguins Practice: Dumoulin Stands Out; Injuries Update
CRANBERRY — Brian Dumoulin was easy to pick out during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Wednesday. After all, he was the only one wearing a red jersey. It was not, however, a no-contact jersey. It was a no-goal one. Scoring goals, of course, never...
Penguins Overcome Molasses Start, Get Sweet Finish, 3-2
Winning this game didn’t put the Pittsburgh Penguins into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. And it didn’t really salve the sting of losing their opening-round series to the New York Rangers seven months ago. Not completely, anyway. But as regular-season victories go, their 3-2 win...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, December 21 with with Nate Repensky and Jimmy Murphy
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, December 21 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith, Nate Repensky (Twitter: @ratenepensky00) and Jimmy Murphy (Twitter: @MurphysLaw74) from Boston Hockey Now preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped...
Penguins Grades: ‘Tale of Two Games,’ Malkin & Crosby Spark Big Win (+)
Despite a lethargic start and slog into the second period, the Pittsburgh Penguins trailed by only one goal. Then the Penguins came to life like a snowman who found a top hat. Two power-play goals begot speed and more energy. The Penguins rallied, both emotionally and on the scoreboard, to...
Penguins Room: Zucker Teases ‘Very Excited’ Rust, Pens Find Juice
The Pittsburgh Penguins room was in a much better mood than if the first 30 minutes of the game stood as the final. The Penguins were lackluster, if not flat, and trailed the New York Rangers 1-0 until later in the second period. Then Evgeni Malkin scored a power-play goal.
‘Like, Oh (Crap)’: Crazy Metro Shocks Penguins Into Action
Don’t let anyone try to tell you that the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers are unbeatable. But if what you hear is that those teams only seem to lose when they’re playing each other, well, that isn’t much of a stretch. Consider that the...
Dan’s Daily: Vancouver Rumors Tidal Wave, Penguins Chirping
Some days, you can only shake your head at the amount of crazy news. It comes in bunches. There are GMs on the hot seat, the Canucks’ players know the tidal wave of NHL trade rumors begins next week, a linesman shoved Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting, it’s a full-on dumpster fire in Philly, and the Pittsburgh Penguins waited almost two periods before they flipped the switch and beat the New York Rangers.
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Penguins Wrap: Crosby Thrives, Malkin Lands a Shot
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had a pretty light schedule during the eight-day stretch that concluded Sunday. They started with victories at home against Dallas Monday and at Florida Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games before losing, 3-2, at Carolina Sunday. Along the way, they...
Penguins Notes: Letang’s Touching Moment, Perfect PK Wins Nothing
CRANBERRY — It was a moment in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room that was too perfect for intrusion. With a locker room full of players going about their business and crusty reporters, young Alex Letang, who is 10 years old, sat in his father Kris’s locker stall practicing his tape jobs.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
