Julie Cowan‘s recent works about Abraham Lincoln will be shown at Perspective Gallery, 1310 Chicago Ave., throughout the month of January. Motivated by an artist residency about Lincoln, Julie Cohen researched and became entangled in the complicated ideas and person who was Abraham Lincoln. She set out to create a series of works to demonstrate the proposition that we can and should deeply think about, admire and always question our history. Cowan uses lithography and other drawing techniques in these works on paper, always starting with a photographic image.

