Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | A primer on Evanston’s landmark districts
Part one of this series, posted Dec. 6, identified Evanston’s five historic districts. Part two describes the differences between and benefits of National Register and Local Landmark Districts. National Register and Local Landmark Districts. A National Register Historic District is a geographically defined area, urban or rural, possessing a...
evanstonroundtable.com
11 candidates file to run for Evanston school boards
A total of 11 candidates filed to compete for a seat on either the Evanston/Skokie District 65 board or the Evanston Township High School District 202 board before the 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 filing deadline. A list of candidates in all school board elections across suburban Cook County is...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Cairns, a pile of stones to mark a spot, go back into prehistory in Eurasia. But this contemporary cairn stands at Lee Street Beach on the shores of Lake Michigan. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home...
evanstonroundtable.com
Winter storm watch issued for Evanston area late this week
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch in effect from Thursday evening through late Friday night for Cook County and several other Illinois counties. The weather service warns that blizzard conditions are possible and winds “could gust as high as 55 mph.”. “Falling and blowing snow...
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern to start selling alcohol at basketball games
Northwestern University will start selling beer and wine at Welsh-Ryan Arena, which hosts basketball games and wrestling matches in the winter, beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, according to a press release published over the weekend. The move comes three years after the university initially received approval for a special Class R-1...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Rabbi Mendy Weg, of Chabad Northwestern Jewish Student Center, joins the menorah lighting celebration for Hanukkah in Fountain Square. Weg said the holiday is about peace and the renewal of energy. His colleague, Rabbi Dov Hillel Klein, noted that six of Evanston’s eight council members were at the event. “That is what makes Evanston such a unique community,” Klein said. It’s important to light candles outside in public, he said. “We just don’t want to keep the message to ourselves.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
‘It’s still happening’: Evanston Black employee group says too much remains the same
Nearly seven weeks after dropping a bombshell 39-page report alleging workplace racial discrimination and harassment, the City of Evanston Black Employee Action Group described the city’s response so far as dismissive. There has also been retaliation from releasing the report, members of the group said. This comes after several...
evanstonroundtable.com
Council OKs increased fee to firm administrating affordable housing waitlist
Evanston City Council approved an increase in the fee a Libertyville-based firm receives to manage the city’s waitlist for affordable housing — a list that continues to grow and is approaching 600 households. Council members approved a fee of $50,000, an increase of $7,000, to Community Partners for...
evanstonroundtable.com
Police launch online non-emergency incident reporting system
The Evanston Police Department has launched online non-emergency incident reporting. This self-reporting system is commonly referred to as P2C – Police to Citizen. It efficiently and conveniently allows a citizen to file a report from virtually anywhere with a computer or mobile device. If a citizen does not have access to a computer or mobile device, there is a workstation available for public use in the Police Department lobby at the Records Bureau window, 1454 Elmwood Ave.
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern catcher primed for promising year, ‘excited to get out there and prove myself’
Every year, college students look forward to winter break to get away from school and classes so they can spend time with friends and family during the holidays. It’s no different for Northwestern University sophomore baseball player Alex Calarco – though, for him, there is no time for a break.
evanstonroundtable.com
New exhibit views Lincoln through photographic lens, Jan. 5 – 29
Julie Cowan‘s recent works about Abraham Lincoln will be shown at Perspective Gallery, 1310 Chicago Ave., throughout the month of January. Motivated by an artist residency about Lincoln, Julie Cohen researched and became entangled in the complicated ideas and person who was Abraham Lincoln. She set out to create a series of works to demonstrate the proposition that we can and should deeply think about, admire and always question our history. Cowan uses lithography and other drawing techniques in these works on paper, always starting with a photographic image.
evanstonroundtable.com
Theater review: ‘Irving Berlin’s White Christmas’ is a true holiday treat
A rousing Music Theater Works production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas makes the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie an ideal gathering spot for multigenerational family fun. It is a classic love story guaranteed to bring a smile – even if you have a Scrooge in your brood.
Comments / 0