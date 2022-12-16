Read full article on original website
How 'Candy' became the song for The Best Man's iconic wedding reception scene — and other untold stories
The end of an era is upon us. The Best Man franchise began in 1999 with a film about a group of friends reuniting for the wedding of two members of the tight-knit group. What began with one film turned into a decades-spanning franchise from writer-director Malcolm D. Lee starring household names including Taye Diggs, Nia Long, and Sanaa Lathan. In 2013, the group returned for the beloved sequel The Best Man Holiday. Now, almost a decade later Lee has reunited the cast and team with executive producer Dayna Lynne North for one last time for Peacock miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters.
Willow stars Ruby Cruz and Erin Kellyman break down that epic love scene
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Willow episode 5. It didn't take us long to make Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Jade (Erin Kellyman) our Willow OTP. But things moved to the next level on Wednesday's episode of the Disney+ fantasy series, as truth plums forced the princess and her knight to confess their love for each other and then share a magical kiss (to the soundtrack of "Crimson and Clover," naturally).
Lily Collins teases 'ultimate cliffhanger' in Emily in Paris season 3: 'It will leave you guessing'
Oh là là, it's almost time to say bonjour to Emily in Paris again. The third season of the popular Netflix comedy hits the streamer in its entirety on Wednesday, and the promos so far have teased our girl Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) in a bit of crise de la vie all the way around. Paris or Chicago? Alfie or Gabriel? Work for Madeline, or for Sylvie?
Idris Elba's troubled TV detective continues his story in Luther: The Fallen Sun movie
It's been nearly four years since we last saw Idris Elba's John Luther, and he wasn't in a very good place: In the 2019 finale of Luther, the dark BBC series about the complicated detective, he is arrested and cuffed by Schenk (Dermot Crowley) and sent to prison. And now he's returning for a movie continuation of his story, reuniting with director Jamie Payne and series creator-writer Neil Cross.
Rydell High is back in a first look at Grease prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
The idea of a Grease prequel gives us chills, they're multiplying. So, it's a good thing that new prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies promises to be electrifying. EW has an exclusive first look at the series, which was created by Annabel Oakes and returns audiences to Rydell High — this time in 1954 when the girl gang known as the Pink Ladies is first being formed. But just because it's a prequel doesn't mean they'll forget what came before.
Watch Tom Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff for dangerous Mission: Impossible stunt
Tom Cruise has done it again. Shortly after jumping out of a plane while thanking fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick this year, Cruise and the team behind his next Mission: Impossible film have released a new behind-the-scenes clip highlighting one of the action sequel's most impressive stunts. The stunt finds Cruise riding a motorcycle off of a cliff before performing a base jump.
Sorry, but John Mayer's 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' was never about Jennifer Love Hewitt
John Mayer would like to remind the world that his hit "Your Body Is a Wonderland" has nothing to do with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Love Hewitt, thank you very much. For literal decades now, the "Gravity" singer has repeated over and over again that the 2001 song is actually about a girl that he dated in high school and not the 9-1-1 star. Mayer publicly revealed the actual inspiration for the song on multiple occasions, including a 2009 episode of VH1 Storytellers, a 2010 Rolling Stone interview, and again this week on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount gives his honest thoughts on Alfie's fate in season 3
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Emily in Paris season 3. Just when it seemed like maybe he and girlfriend Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) were hitting their stride on Emily in Paris, he finally learns in the most public way possible that she had made a pact with Camille (Camille Razat) to not date Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), in spite of her obvious feelings for him.
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee remembers the 'God-given' talent of Heath Ledger: 'He was a cowboy'
Seventeen years on, Ang Lee is still amazed by the quiet genius of Heath Ledger. The director paid tribute to the late actor, who died of an accidental overdose in 2008, and the poignant solitude and wisdom that he brought to the set of Lee's 2005 film Brokeback Mountain. Ledger starred as Ennis Del Mar in the Western, a somber, no-nonsense cowboy who falls in love with Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) after they spend a summer together herding sheep.
Pamela Anderson helps Ashley Benson track down a masked killer in Alone at Night trailer
A cam girl's retreat to a remote cabin in the woods turns deadly in the trailer for Alone at Night, Jimmy Giannopoulos' upcoming horror thriller. Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars, Spring Breakers) leads the cast as Vicky, a woman looking for an escape after a breakup. She heads to a friend's cabin in the woods, where she continues to model lingerie for her devoted followers on 18 & Over, an adults-only live-streaming site. In EW's exclusive first look at the trailer (above), Vicky soon finds herself terrorized by a masked killer hellbent on bringing her night to a grisly end.
Emily in Paris showrunner breaks down season 3 twists and Eurovision hopes for season 4
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Emily in Paris season 3. It's only 37 minutes long, but the Emily in Paris season 3 finale packs in a lot of drama. In the beginning of the episode, we meet Gabriel's grandmother, Emily and Mindy sort things out over the season-long Nicolas problem, Benoit tells Mindy their song is headed to the Eurovision Song Contest, and resentment boils over between Julien and Emily at Sylvie's firm. Things then take a really juicy turn at Gabriel and Camille's engagement party. After Gabriel finds out his restaurant is likely headed for a Michelin star, he and Camille make the impromptu decision to just get married right then and there.
From Sadie Sink To Meghann Fahy, Here Are 33 Of The Absolute Best TV Performances From 2022
I'm still thinking about Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout because it was that amazing of a performance.
The JoJo Siwa And Avery Cyrus Split Keeps Getting Messier, With A New TikTok From JoJo Referencing An "Unplanned Hookup"
"You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you're ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top.'"
Tom Cruise wishes fans 'safe and happy holidays' then jumps out of a plane on Mission: Impossible set
Tom Cruise took time out from his busy daredeviling schedule while filming Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Two to say thanks for making his other high-flying movie, Top Gun: Maverick, the biggest movie of the year. Cruise, who looks as comfortable falling out of a plane...
What to Watch: Puss in Boots is on his ninth life in new movie The Last Wish
Antonio Banderas is back as Puss in Boots, who has used up eight of his nine lives, so he goes on an adventure with his friends Kitty Softpaws and Purrito in search of a mythical wishing star to restore his lost lives, in the new movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Terry Hall, lead singer of British ska band the Specials, dies at 63
Terry Hall, the lead singer of ska-punk band the Specials and a defining voice in British music history, has died at age 63. According to an emotional post on the band's Instagram page, Hall died following a "brief illness." The post went on to call Hall a "beautiful friend, brother...
Babylon stars detail their favorite movie magic moment on set: 'It was the best day of my life'
When the starry cast of Babylon gathered for EW's Around the Table series, one person was notably absent from the festivities: director and writer Damien Chazelle. The Oscar winner had fallen ill, so his cast was charged with plugging his movie without him. "Tragically," laments Brad Pitt, who plays veteran movie star Jack Conrad in the film. "He's so wise about this period; I still learn things from him every time he opens his mouth. But you're not going to get any of that because he's not here."
Babylon number 'My Girl's P---y' is, in fact, a real song from 1931
Damien Chazelle's Babylon is a Hollywood narrative of excess and debauchery, but if you think he didn't do his research, well, he's got you licked. The film, which hits theaters Dec. 23, is full of nods to the era of Hollywood's transition from silents to talkies, some more surprising than others. Babylon opens on a massive party, full of champagne, drugs, sex, and of course, entertainment.
Chris Hemsworth says Extraction 2 stuntwork was 'so satisfying' compared to Marvel: 'You have a lot of help in post-production there'
Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to massive, action-packed blockbusters. But Extraction, his 2020 Netflix film, featured some of the most intense action scenes he's ever done — including car chases, fist fights, and one jaw-dropping, uninterrupted 12-minute sequence that involved relentless combat, a high-speed pursuit, and jumping between buildings.
The Witcher boss calls season 3 'the most heroic sendoff' for Henry Cavill before recasting
The Witcher season 3 wasn't written as a sendoff for actor Henry Cavill, who's been starring on the Netflix fantasy drama as supernaturally enhanced monster hunter Geralt of Rivia since its inception. But now that Cavill is officially stepping down from the role, which will be filled by Liam Hemsworth in season 4, series creator and showrunner Lauren Hissrich says season 3 feels like "the most heroic sendoff" for their lead they could muster.
