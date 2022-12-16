The Massachusetts Gaming Commission unanimously voted to give Plainridge Park Casino a temporary sports betting license. The category 1 sports wagering operator license comes with two conditions: Plainridge Park Casino must not allow anyone under the age of 21 into any live Barstool College Football Show events, and it must fully cooperate with the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau during an investigation of Barstool Sports, Inc. in connection with the casino’s branding.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO