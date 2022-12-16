ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Longtime tailor bids farewell to lifelong craft

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Since he was just 11-years-old living in a small Portuguese town, Paul Matos has known tailoring. But at the end of this month and year, Matos' hands will have stitched the last stitch, sewn the last thread and altered the last suit at Downtown Tailors in North Attleborough.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Exeter welcomes town's first hybrid marijuana dispensary

EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — The town of Exeter just welcomed its first dual-use marijuana dispensary Tuesday. Sweetspot is at 526 South County Trail, the first dispensary in the state planted in a rural area. A dispensary is not what first comes to mind when you think of the rural...
EXETER, RI
Turnto10.com

Suspect in Providence homicide captured in Ohio

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in the West End was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He's accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Dartmouth residents push back on vote for District 2 fire chief

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Town turmoil in Dartmouth is coming to a head this week as residents push back on a vote for fire chief. The town is split into three separate fire districts and District 2 is currently without a fire chief. Town officials have selected Scott Brooks...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed in the leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Plainridge Park Casino given temporary conditional sports betting license

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission unanimously voted to give Plainridge Park Casino a temporary sports betting license. The category 1 sports wagering operator license comes with two conditions: Plainridge Park Casino must not allow anyone under the age of 21 into any live Barstool College Football Show events, and it must fully cooperate with the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau during an investigation of Barstool Sports, Inc. in connection with the casino’s branding.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Police pull body from Coventry pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Dighton man dies in ammonia leak at Norwood facility

(WJAR) — An ammonia leak at a food processing facility in Norwood left one man dead and another hospitalized. WBTS reports the ammonia leak occurred earlier Monday afternoon at Home Market Foods on Morgan Drive. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, a Dighton man was declared deceased...
NORWOOD, MA
Turnto10.com

Coventry Town Council votes to suspend town manager

(WJAR) — The Coventry Town Council voted to suspend their town manager on Tuesday due to concerns about his handling of town finances. The council suspended Town Manager Ben Marchant with pay pending an investigation. Previously town council members have told NBC 10 about their frustration with the lack...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(WJAR) — A Massachusetts woman faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 , 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
ASHLAND, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy