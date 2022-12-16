Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Longtime tailor bids farewell to lifelong craft
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Since he was just 11-years-old living in a small Portuguese town, Paul Matos has known tailoring. But at the end of this month and year, Matos' hands will have stitched the last stitch, sewn the last thread and altered the last suit at Downtown Tailors in North Attleborough.
Turnto10.com
Providence man, 80, continues family tradition with 400+ piece Nativity scene
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An 80-year-old Providence man who lives right off of Federal Hill has created a larger-than-life Nativity scene that's 50 years in the making. Eugenio "Geno" Milano said it all started many years ago, when he was just a kid. His father, a proud Italian-Catholic, started...
Turnto10.com
Exeter welcomes town's first hybrid marijuana dispensary
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — The town of Exeter just welcomed its first dual-use marijuana dispensary Tuesday. Sweetspot is at 526 South County Trail, the first dispensary in the state planted in a rural area. A dispensary is not what first comes to mind when you think of the rural...
Turnto10.com
Suspect in Providence homicide captured in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in the West End was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He's accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa,...
Turnto10.com
Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Economic uncertainty could reverse Rhode Island's record low bankruptcies
Bankruptcies are reaching record lows across the country, including in Southern New England, but the battle to lower inflation could eventually swing the pendulum in the opposite direction. University of Rhode Island chair and associate professor of economics, Liam Malloy, says bankruptcies have been dropping since the start of the...
Turnto10.com
Local Jewish group asks for community support during Hanukkah
The state of Rhode Island celebrated the first night of Hanukkah Sunday. "Each night we had an additional light every night and it reminds us even in the darkest moments you start with one light and it can banish a lot of darkness," said Rabbi Michael Fel. The holiday comes...
Turnto10.com
Hospital system stops offering cross-sex hormones to minors after lawmaker pushback
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Conservative legislators in South Carolina are celebrating a "big win for childhood innocence" after the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) confirmed it was no longer running a "transgender endocrine clinic" and has stopped providing minors with cross-sex hormone treatment. The National Desk (TND) spoke...
Turnto10.com
Dartmouth residents push back on vote for District 2 fire chief
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Town turmoil in Dartmouth is coming to a head this week as residents push back on a vote for fire chief. The town is split into three separate fire districts and District 2 is currently without a fire chief. Town officials have selected Scott Brooks...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in the leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Fall River project will introduce one-way roadways to help create developable lots in city
(WJAR) — Fall River officials celebrated on Wednesday a road improvement project that is supposed to spark economic development by creating new developable land. The Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project seeks to change the landscape near the Taunton River waterfront, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Turnto10.com
Plainridge Park Casino given temporary conditional sports betting license
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission unanimously voted to give Plainridge Park Casino a temporary sports betting license. The category 1 sports wagering operator license comes with two conditions: Plainridge Park Casino must not allow anyone under the age of 21 into any live Barstool College Football Show events, and it must fully cooperate with the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau during an investigation of Barstool Sports, Inc. in connection with the casino’s branding.
Turnto10.com
New 'mystery tree' appears in Middletown and town says people are decorating it
(WJAR) — A new “Mystery Tree” has appeared in Middletown, and town officials say its arrival is more than welcome. The Christmas tree with a driftwood cross on top appeared on the Surfer’s End of Second Beach on Sachuest Point Road. According to the town many...
Turnto10.com
Police pull body from Coventry pond
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
Turnto10.com
Travelers depart TF Green Airport ahead of stormy weather across nation
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A major winter storm is expected to disrupt pre-Christmas travel at the end of the week. Frigid cold and heavy snow is predicted for the Midwest and parts of the Northeast, but Storm Team 10 forecasts rain and wind in Southern New England. Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
Dighton man dies in ammonia leak at Norwood facility
(WJAR) — An ammonia leak at a food processing facility in Norwood left one man dead and another hospitalized. WBTS reports the ammonia leak occurred earlier Monday afternoon at Home Market Foods on Morgan Drive. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, a Dighton man was declared deceased...
Turnto10.com
Coventry Town Council votes to suspend town manager
(WJAR) — The Coventry Town Council voted to suspend their town manager on Tuesday due to concerns about his handling of town finances. The council suspended Town Manager Ben Marchant with pay pending an investigation. Previously town council members have told NBC 10 about their frustration with the lack...
Turnto10.com
Fall River veteran wins six $25,000 a year for life prizes in lottery drawing
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River veteran won six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the same drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. Raymond Roberts Sr. matched the first five numbers on six tickets for last Wednesday’s drawing in the Lucky for Life game.
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
(WJAR) — A Massachusetts woman faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 , 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
Turnto10.com
Man shot and killed in Providence, marking city's 9th homicide of the year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's ninth homicide of the year. The man was gunned down on Waverly Street, according to police. His name was not released. Police said they are searching for the shooter and...
Comments / 0