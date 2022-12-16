ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Porterville Recorder

Florida St. 92, Miami 85

FLORIDA ST. (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.724, FT .920. 3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Valenzuela 3-4, Gordon 2-2, Howard 1-2, Bejedi 1-1, Latson 1-3, O'Brien 1-1, Massengill 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Timpson 4, Gordon 1, Howard 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bejedi 7, Latson 3, Gordon 2, Massengill 2, Timpson 1, Valenzuela 1) Steals:...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The next LT? Giants rookie rusher Thibodeaux has promise

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Every time the New York Giants draft a linebacker high in the first round, some people start hoping he turns out to be the next Lawrence Taylor. The chances are remote. There’s never going to be another L.T. He was one of the greatest players of all time. It’s wishful thinking hoping for another. It brings us to Kayvon Thibodeaux, the linebacker/edge rusher the Giants took with the fifth pick overall this spring. The rookie from Oregon as shown flashes this season after missing the first two games with a knee injury. What he did on Sunday night in a 20-12 win at Washington was a good imitation of Taylor, at least for a game.
OREGON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Astros sign veteran OF Brantley to 1-year, $12M deal

HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley signed a one-year, $12 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros after missing more than half of last season with a shoulder injury. The 2023 season will be Brantley's fifth with the Astros. Last season he hit .288 with 14 doubles,...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Rodon on a six-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with SS Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal

1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
GEORGIA STATE

