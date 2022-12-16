ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida St. 92, Miami 85

MIAMI (7-5) Harden 7-14 2-2 20, Pendande 2-7 2-2 6, Haley Cavinder 7-15 0-0 17, Erjavec 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 4-12 2-2 11, Oldacre 1-1 0-0 2, Spearman 0-1 0-2 0, Hanna Cavinder 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 0-0 0, Salgues 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 7-11 8-9 23, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 31-73 14-17 85.
MIAMI, FL
Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Rodon on a six-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with SS Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed...
COLORADO STATE
LOUISIANA TECH 108, JARVIS CHRISTIAN 52

Percentages: FG .333, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Robertson 2-3, Dill 1-3, Cargo 1-5, Jackson 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Womack 0-1, Holifield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Holifield, Nwogu). Turnovers: 20 (Cargo 3, Jackson 3, Nwogu 3, Robertson 3, Anderson 2, Lewis 2,...
RUSTON, LA
Kentucky 95, Ohio 86

KENTUCKY (8-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.826, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Benton 4-9, Russell 2-3, Green 1-4, Scherr 0-4, Walker 0-2, King 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Petty 1) Turnovers: 11 (Leveretter 3, Scherr 2, Petty 2, Benton 1, Walker 1, Russell 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Walker 3, Russell 2,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal

1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
GEORGIA STATE

