Tampa, FL

Florida St. 92, Miami 85

FLORIDA ST. (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.724, FT .920. 3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Valenzuela 3-4, Gordon 2-2, Howard 1-2, Bejedi 1-1, Latson 1-3, O'Brien 1-1, Massengill 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Timpson 4, Gordon 1, Howard 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bejedi 7, Latson 3, Gordon 2, Massengill 2, Timpson 1, Valenzuela 1) Steals:...
West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51

WEST VIRGINIA (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Smith 3-6, Watson 1-3, Blacksten 0-1, Hemingway 0-3, Quinerly 0-3, Nichols 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Quinerly 1, Watson 1) Turnovers: 5 (Blacksten 1, Hemingway 1, Quinerly 1, Smith 1, Nichols 1) Steals: 10 (Quinerly 5, Hemingway 2, Diggs...
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. “Stringing a few together, that’s what good teams do. And to finally get a little consistency there is nice,” Kings defenseman Sean Durzi said.
Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Carlos Rodon on a six-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with SS Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed...
Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal

1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
Astros sign veteran OF Brantley to 1-year, $12M deal

HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley signed a one-year, $12 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros after missing more than half of last season with a shoulder injury. The 2023 season will be Brantley's fifth with the Astros. Last season he hit .288 with 14 doubles,...
Houston, TX

