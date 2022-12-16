ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

LIBERTY 88, MID-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN 50

Percentages: FG .353, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Colburn 3-6, Lambert 1-1, Richardson-Keys 1-2, Hinton 0-1, Totten 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hinton). Turnovers: 13 (Colburn 5, Richardson-Keys 3, Hinton, Jones, Lambert, Totten, Wellons). Steals: 4 (Richardson-Keys 2, Colburn, Hinton). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
MOREHEAD STATE 66, ALICE LLOYD 50

Percentages: FG .333, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Slone 3-10, Worrix 2-6, Strickland 1-3, Keathley 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Philpot 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sturgill 2). Turnovers: 9 (Slone 4, Caudill 2, Philpot, Sturgill, Tobler). Steals: 4 (Anderson, Sturgill, Tobler, Tolson). Technical...
MOREHEAD, KY
LOUISIANA TECH 108, JARVIS CHRISTIAN 52

Percentages: FG .333, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Robertson 2-3, Dill 1-3, Cargo 1-5, Jackson 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Womack 0-1, Holifield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Holifield, Nwogu). Turnovers: 20 (Cargo 3, Jackson 3, Nwogu 3, Robertson 3, Anderson 2, Lewis 2,...
RUSTON, LA
DRAKE 124, ST. AMBROSE 48

Percentages: FG .284, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-21, .095 (Burgert 1-3, Morrissey 1-4, Jones 0-1, Mason 0-1, Moeller 0-1, Wills 0-1, Farrell 0-2, Spriggs 0-2, Steiner 0-2, White 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moeller). Turnovers: 15 (Spriggs 3, White 3, Jones 2, Mason 2, Morrissey...
Penn St. 79, Cornell 48

PENN ST. (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Ciezki 2-4, Camden 2-3, Marisa 1-3, Thompson 1-2, Kapinus 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brigham 1, Cash 1, Marisa 1) Turnovers: 25 (Kapinus 6, Cash 4, Brigham 3, Dia 3, Thompson 3, Marisa 2, Pinto 2, Camden 1, Ciezki...
NORTHEASTERN 73, DAVIDSON 70

Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Turner 3-4, McClintock 2-2, Telfort 2-4, King 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Pridgen 0-1, Troutman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Telfort). Turnovers: 16 (Telfort 5, McClintock 3, Nwagha 3, Cormier, King, Pridgen, Troutman, Woods). Steals: 5 (Doherty, King,...
Mississippi 75, Temple 55

MISSISSIPPI (11-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Davis 2-2, Baker 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Collins 0-1, Singleton 0-3, Eaton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 13 (Singleton 3, Baker 2, Eaton 2, Scott 2, Collins 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
COPPIN STATE 107, JAMES MADISON 100, 2OT

Percentages: FG .457, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Morse 3-8, Sule 2-7, Edwards 1-1, Amadi 0-1, Ihenacho 0-1, Strickland 0-2, Wooden 0-2, Freidel 0-3, Molson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ihenacho 2, Sule 2). Turnovers: 19 (Molson 6, Edwards 4, Ihenacho 3, Strickland 2,...
BALTIMORE, MD
ST. THOMAS 78, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 68

Percentages: FG .531, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (White 4-9, T.Miller 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Wheeler-Thomas 1-2, Skunberg 1-7, Waddles 0-1, Yoder 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nelson 2, Morgan). Turnovers: 12 (Nelson 4, Morgan 3, Wheeler-Thomas 3, Skunberg, White). Steals: 5 (Nelson 2, Streit,...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Florida St. 92, Miami 85

FLORIDA ST. (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.724, FT .920. 3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Valenzuela 3-4, Gordon 2-2, Howard 1-2, Bejedi 1-1, Latson 1-3, O'Brien 1-1, Massengill 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Timpson 4, Gordon 1, Howard 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bejedi 7, Latson 3, Gordon 2, Massengill 2, Timpson 1, Valenzuela 1) Steals:...
FLORIDA STATE
Kentucky 95, Ohio 86

OHIO (2-8) Garnett 4-4 3-3 11, Pope 2-4 1-1 5, Dennis 3-7 0-0 7, Felder 7-11 6-7 20, Kroll 5-8 2-2 16, Jasmine Hale 2-2 1-2 5, McClure 5-10 2-2 15, Kendall Hale 3-4 0-0 7, Totals 31-50 15-17 86. KENTUCKY (8-4) Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Benton 8-22 2-2 22,...
LEXINGTON, KY
West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51

WEST VIRGINIA (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Smith 3-6, Watson 1-3, Blacksten 0-1, Hemingway 0-3, Quinerly 0-3, Nichols 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Quinerly 1, Watson 1) Turnovers: 5 (Blacksten 1, Hemingway 1, Quinerly 1, Smith 1, Nichols 1) Steals: 10 (Quinerly 5, Hemingway 2, Diggs...
MORGANTOWN, WV
St. Thomas (MN) 78, N. Dakota St. 68

N. DAKOTA ST. (3-11) Morgan 5-8 1-5 11, Nelson 5-7 4-7 15, T.Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Skunberg 5-12 1-1 12, Wheeler-Thomas 3-6 1-1 8, White 5-10 1-2 15, Yoder 1-2 0-0 2, Hastreiter 0-0 0-0 0, Streit 0-0 0-0 0, Waddles 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-49 8-16 68. ST. THOMAS...
Kansas St. 77, Morgan St. 46

MORGAN ST. (7-5) Addison 0-4 0-0 0, McCrae 7-12 0-4 14, Shepherd 5-12 6-7 16, Henson 3-13 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Shianne Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Gabrielle Johnson 1-3 1-3 3, Oduah 0-2 0-0 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Black 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 0-2 2-2 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bumbray 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 9-16 46.
MANHATTAN, KS
Davis and Memphis host Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (1-10) at Memphis Tigers (9-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -30.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Kendric Davis scored 23 points in Memphis' 83-79 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Memphis is fourth...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing

Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
RICHMOND, VA
SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m. Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m. Friday's Games. Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Knoxville at Macon, 7:30...

