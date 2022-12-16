Read full article on original website
Indiana PG Xavier Johnson (foot) out indefinitely
Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair his broken right foot.
LIBERTY 88, MID-ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN 50
Percentages: FG .353, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Colburn 3-6, Lambert 1-1, Richardson-Keys 1-2, Hinton 0-1, Totten 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hinton). Turnovers: 13 (Colburn 5, Richardson-Keys 3, Hinton, Jones, Lambert, Totten, Wellons). Steals: 4 (Richardson-Keys 2, Colburn, Hinton). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
MOREHEAD STATE 66, ALICE LLOYD 50
Percentages: FG .333, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Slone 3-10, Worrix 2-6, Strickland 1-3, Keathley 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Philpot 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sturgill 2). Turnovers: 9 (Slone 4, Caudill 2, Philpot, Sturgill, Tobler). Steals: 4 (Anderson, Sturgill, Tobler, Tolson). Technical...
LOUISIANA TECH 108, JARVIS CHRISTIAN 52
Percentages: FG .333, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Robertson 2-3, Dill 1-3, Cargo 1-5, Jackson 0-1, L.Smith 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Womack 0-1, Holifield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Holifield, Nwogu). Turnovers: 20 (Cargo 3, Jackson 3, Nwogu 3, Robertson 3, Anderson 2, Lewis 2,...
DRAKE 124, ST. AMBROSE 48
Percentages: FG .284, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-21, .095 (Burgert 1-3, Morrissey 1-4, Jones 0-1, Mason 0-1, Moeller 0-1, Wills 0-1, Farrell 0-2, Spriggs 0-2, Steiner 0-2, White 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moeller). Turnovers: 15 (Spriggs 3, White 3, Jones 2, Mason 2, Morrissey...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Penn St. 79, Cornell 48
PENN ST. (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Ciezki 2-4, Camden 2-3, Marisa 1-3, Thompson 1-2, Kapinus 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brigham 1, Cash 1, Marisa 1) Turnovers: 25 (Kapinus 6, Cash 4, Brigham 3, Dia 3, Thompson 3, Marisa 2, Pinto 2, Camden 1, Ciezki...
NORTHEASTERN 73, DAVIDSON 70
Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Turner 3-4, McClintock 2-2, Telfort 2-4, King 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Pridgen 0-1, Troutman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Telfort). Turnovers: 16 (Telfort 5, McClintock 3, Nwagha 3, Cormier, King, Pridgen, Troutman, Woods). Steals: 5 (Doherty, King,...
Mississippi 75, Temple 55
MISSISSIPPI (11-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Davis 2-2, Baker 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Collins 0-1, Singleton 0-3, Eaton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 13 (Singleton 3, Baker 2, Eaton 2, Scott 2, Collins 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1,...
COPPIN STATE 107, JAMES MADISON 100, 2OT
Percentages: FG .457, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Morse 3-8, Sule 2-7, Edwards 1-1, Amadi 0-1, Ihenacho 0-1, Strickland 0-2, Wooden 0-2, Freidel 0-3, Molson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ihenacho 2, Sule 2). Turnovers: 19 (Molson 6, Edwards 4, Ihenacho 3, Strickland 2,...
ST. THOMAS 78, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 68
Percentages: FG .531, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (White 4-9, T.Miller 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Wheeler-Thomas 1-2, Skunberg 1-7, Waddles 0-1, Yoder 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nelson 2, Morgan). Turnovers: 12 (Nelson 4, Morgan 3, Wheeler-Thomas 3, Skunberg, White). Steals: 5 (Nelson 2, Streit,...
Florida St. 92, Miami 85
FLORIDA ST. (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.724, FT .920. 3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Valenzuela 3-4, Gordon 2-2, Howard 1-2, Bejedi 1-1, Latson 1-3, O'Brien 1-1, Massengill 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Timpson 4, Gordon 1, Howard 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bejedi 7, Latson 3, Gordon 2, Massengill 2, Timpson 1, Valenzuela 1) Steals:...
Kentucky 95, Ohio 86
OHIO (2-8) Garnett 4-4 3-3 11, Pope 2-4 1-1 5, Dennis 3-7 0-0 7, Felder 7-11 6-7 20, Kroll 5-8 2-2 16, Jasmine Hale 2-2 1-2 5, McClure 5-10 2-2 15, Kendall Hale 3-4 0-0 7, Totals 31-50 15-17 86. KENTUCKY (8-4) Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Benton 8-22 2-2 22,...
West Virginia 82, Miami (Ohio) 51
WEST VIRGINIA (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.746, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Smith 3-6, Watson 1-3, Blacksten 0-1, Hemingway 0-3, Quinerly 0-3, Nichols 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Quinerly 1, Watson 1) Turnovers: 5 (Blacksten 1, Hemingway 1, Quinerly 1, Smith 1, Nichols 1) Steals: 10 (Quinerly 5, Hemingway 2, Diggs...
St. Thomas (MN) 78, N. Dakota St. 68
N. DAKOTA ST. (3-11) Morgan 5-8 1-5 11, Nelson 5-7 4-7 15, T.Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Skunberg 5-12 1-1 12, Wheeler-Thomas 3-6 1-1 8, White 5-10 1-2 15, Yoder 1-2 0-0 2, Hastreiter 0-0 0-0 0, Streit 0-0 0-0 0, Waddles 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-49 8-16 68. ST. THOMAS...
Kansas St. 77, Morgan St. 46
MORGAN ST. (7-5) Addison 0-4 0-0 0, McCrae 7-12 0-4 14, Shepherd 5-12 6-7 16, Henson 3-13 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Shianne Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Gabrielle Johnson 1-3 1-3 3, Oduah 0-2 0-0 0, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Black 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 0-2 2-2 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bumbray 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 9-16 46.
Davis and Memphis host Alabama State
Alabama State Hornets (1-10) at Memphis Tigers (9-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -30.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Kendric Davis scored 23 points in Memphis' 83-79 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Memphis is fourth...
Coppin State hosts nearly 3,000 elementary school students for basketball game
As schools wind down for the winter break, thousands of students in Baltimore City and County received a pre-break treat.
Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing
Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m. Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m. Friday's Games. Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Knoxville at Macon, 7:30...
