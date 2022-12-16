PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II has released a statement regarding the sudden death of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris at the age of 72. "It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris' impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation," Rooney said. "From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO