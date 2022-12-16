Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Chirp Tom Brady While Celebrating 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into Tampa and stormed back against the Buccaneers to win 34-23 on Sunday. Joe Burrow and the offense lit up the stadium with 31 unanswered points powered by a bevy of Bucs' turnovers. Check out the team celebrating after the win, including comments about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Cut Defensive Lineman ahead of Chargers Clash
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released defensive lineman Curtis Brooks from the practice squad. Brooks was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent from the University of Cincinnati. At 6'2 and 285 pounds, he may have become expendable with the addition of former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak’s Cowboys To Pick New QB in NFL Draft?
FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time - and maybe the signing of a soon-healthy Odell Beckham Jr. - will tell. On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak’s Cowboys Biggest Challenge: Eagles Defense - Or Dallas Mistakes?
Cooper Rush was still the starting quarterback the last time the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles met, as Dak Prescott recovered from his season-opening hand injury. The Eagles won that game. But now, the Eagles could be the team without their QB starter, as Jalen Hurts' status is "uncertain."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Players, Coaches Looking to Honor Franco Harris’ Iconic Legacy
PITTSBURGH -- Walking through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room, you immediately felt the emotion players and coaches gave off thinking about Franco Harris. The impact was significant, and their words assured everyone had a special connection with the late Hall of Fame running back. Head coach Mike Tomlin opened all...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions OC Explains What Disappointed Him About Offense
Even though the Detroit Lions are not taking anything away from their seventh victory of the 2022 season, certain issues came up offensively that could have ended up being more costly, as the road game ended up coming down to the wire. Even though the offensive line has been receiving...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers’ Art Rooney Releases Statement on Franco Harris Passing
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II has released a statement regarding the sudden death of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris at the age of 72. "It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris' impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation," Rooney said. "From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Week 16 Storylines: Playoffs Within Reach
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants took care of business Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, boosting their chances to qualify for their first postseason berth since 2016. That was the easy part. The hard part is, can they keep up that momentum this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dayo Odeyingbo Starting to Flash in Year Two: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off of a disastrous two game stretch, as they followed up a 54-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing a 33-0 halftime lead to the Minnesota Vikings. While it is hard to spin this into anything positive about the team, I'm going to attempt...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars-Jets ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 16 Odds and Betting Preview
The Jets (7-7) host the Jaguars (6-8) at MetLife Stadium in Week 16 for Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars are in second place in the AFC South, despite their losing record, while the Jets are tied for third in the AFC East. Both teams still have playoff hopes alive and need to win this Week 16 matchup.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 16 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Tight end injuries remain minor heading into Week 16. Noah Fant is dinged up and didn't practice on Tuesday. The only upgrade comes from the likely return of Dallas Goedert. One-week, one-off performances continue to disrupt the position's hierarchy as Juwan Johnson, C.J. Uzomah, Brock Wright and Mitchell Wilcox were all top-10 tight ends in Week 15.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Leighton Vander Esch - MRI on Neck ‘Good News’
FRISCO - The MRI on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is in … and it has revealed good news. As first reported by NFL Network, the MRI needed following Vander Esch’s exit from Sunday’s OT loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars “actually revealed a right shoulder stinger, not a neck injury.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Extreme Dolphins Playoff Scenarios
The Miami Dolphins still hold a playoff position despite their current three-game losing streak, and their playoff outlook can go from one extreme to another depending on what happens in their next two games. The Dolphins will next face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, followed by a game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Goofy Game!’ Where’s Michael Gallup? Kellen Moore Takes Cowboys Blame
The Dallas Cowboys let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they lost 40-34 in overtime. ... all in all, a "goofy game,'' as coordinator Kellen Moore put in. Indeed, with Dak Prescott having his way through the air (256 yards and three touchdowns), there...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Steelers Fans Actually Agreeing With Antonio Brown?
PITTSBURGH -- Well, anyone who had Pittsburgh Steelers fans and Antonio Brown being on the same side of an argument this year on their bingo card, you can now cross it off. It's been a while since Brown and the Steelers had a loving relationship. The once All-Pro wide receiver spent most of his long and successful career in Pittsburgh, but his departure wasn't ideal, and since, his reputation with the fanbase hasn't been very bright.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Get Good News as They Quickly Turn Page to Dolphins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christmas came a bit early for the Green Bay Packers. Running back AJ Dillon should be ready to rumble for the team’s must-win game at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Dillon ran for a pair of touchdowns during Monday night’s victory over the Los...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How the Jets Can Defeat Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence
The difference between Jacksonville's quarterback Trevor Lawrence on game film from last season to this season is noticeable. Jaguars' first-year Head Coach Doug Pederson is the difference. On Thursday night, the Jets will get to experience this differences firsthand, as Jacksonville visits MetLife Stadium. Pederson has done a good job...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lunatic Lateral: Where Does Patriots’ Play Rank Among Dumbest in NFL History?
Upon further review, there are multiple layers of sheer absurdity to the New England Patriots' "Lunatic Lateral" that lost them a game and likely cost them the playoffs. Why did Jakobi Meyers run backward? Why did he try to throw a 20-yard pass to his quarterback? Why didn't Rhamondre Stevenson simply run out of bounds? And, of course, why did future Hall-of-Fame coach Bill Belichick not just have Mac Jones take a knee in the first place?
Comments / 0