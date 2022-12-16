Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Arctic air dives in for a holiday chill
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a brief lull from the rainy weather, another round arrived this afternoon spreading across #SGA. Evening rain gradually ends around midnight. Otherwise seasonably cold as lows drop into the low 40s. Cloudy and dry with cool low-mid 50s tomorrow which is the first day of...
WALB 10
Rain through tomorrow, frigid air Friday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nice start to the holiday week with abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool 50s and 60s. Through the evening conditions rapidly change as clouds thicken and rain becomes likely through tomorrow. Tuesday wet and cool with highs upper 40s. Rain wraps up Tuesday night. Briefly drier Wednesday...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta announces lane closure
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta warns motorists of upcoming lane closures to urge drivers to be cautious and follow traffic directions. On January 1, 2023, through January 5, 2023, there will be lane closures on the outside lanes between Twin St and Gornto Rd. Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists about the direction of travel when approaching the work zone. As always, motorists are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic control devices set in place.
UPDATE: Talquin Electric Cooperative: Power restored in northeast Leon County
A power outage Monday has impacted Talquin Electric Cooperative customers in northeast Leon County.
valdostatoday.com
LAMP activates Winter Weather Emergency Shelter
VALDOSTA – A Winter Weather Emergency Shelter has been activated due to the upcoming extreme cold temperatures the area is facing. LAMP along with the South-Central Georgia Homeless Taskforce has activated a Winter Weather Emergency Shelter. In the upcoming days, temperatures are expected to drop to the low 20’s. We have citizens in need of shelter during this cold weather advisory and at this current time, we do not have warming shelters in our community.
WALB 10
How to prevent bursting pipes in cold weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cold weather is here for Southwest Georgia. And it’s just days before Christmas. And that means your homes may need some adjusting to the cold weather. Albany plumbers say they believe this is something people should start preparing for now. There are small things you can do around your house to keep your pipes from bursting.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta issues freeze warning
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is issuing a freeze warning and asking business to shut off sprinkler systems. The City of Valdosta is asking businesses NOT to run their sprinkler systems from Thursday, December 22, 2022, to December 31, 2022. We also urge drivers to be aware of potential ice on the roads, use caution, and drive carefully.
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
WALB 10
Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A public library — but on wheels. Called “The Mobile Library,” Coastal Plains Regional Library System is bringing all of its services to the underserved. Ben Hill, Berrien, Cook, Irwin, Tift and Turner are the six counties the mobile library serves. Several residents...
WCTV
Update: Highway 19 reopens after deadly crash in north Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Highway 19 in northern Jefferson County is closed after a semi-truck rolled over Monday morning, according to Jefferson County Fire Rescue. It happened near the intersection of Fulford Road around 8 a.m. According to an FHP update, the driver exited the east side onto...
WALB 10
Albany coat drive continues as near-record low temperatures approach
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Frigid temperatures in next week’s forecast are creating concern amongst South Georgia families who don’t have winter coats to keep them warm. Sunday morning was the first freeze in a month. Later this week into the Christmas holiday, it’s going to get even colder. Temperatures could get below 20 degrees in Albany for the first time since January 2015. Local coat drives have stepped in to fill that need for families.
Resident of Valdosta dies in vehicle incident in Jefferson County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic incident in northern Jefferson County Monday morning.
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office gives an update on the man killed in Saturday shooting, family reacts
WALB 10
No one injured after fire destroys Sumter Co. family’s trailer
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore through a trailer home Monday morning, according to Sumter County Fire Rescue. Fire units responded around 11 a.m. to a trailer on fire on Youngs Mill Road. The fire had already taken over half of the structure by the time the first firefighters arrived, according to a Facebook post.
Robert Harvey proves that three Dougherty County schools placed on improvement list can succeed
ALBANY — Along with the recent announcement that three Dougherty County elementary schools were being designated in need of comprehensive support and improvement came the news that another county school had come off that state list. Robert Harvey Elementary School had been previously designated as an underperforming school as...
WALB 10
Valdosta organization offering shelter during frigid temperatures
Albany Transportation announces holiday transit schedule
ALBANY — The Albany Transportation Department has released its holiday transit schedule. Following are changes that riders should be aware of as during the holiday season:. ♦ Dec. 24: The last run will be at 2:15 p.m.
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Helping families in need pay their utility bills this winter
Families are getting ready to see the cost to heat their homes going to compared to last year. On average, natural gas heating is expected to increase by $200 this year.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Narcan is an opioid overdose treatment that can save a person’s life. Currently, the need for medication to combat overdoses has increased in Albany. Dougherty County Commission approved a grant that will allow Dougherty County EMS to receive more Narcan. This comes as a result of a rise in fentanyl cases in the city.
