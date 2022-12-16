Read full article on original website
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
WTOP
Crosby, Malkin help Penguins snap Rangers’ winning streak
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to stop their seven-game winning streak. It was the first meeting between the division rivals since their first-round playoff series last season. New...
WTOP
Canes beat Devils, move into 1st in Metropolitan Division
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Metropolitan Division leaders. Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen...
WTOP
Devils take losing streak into matchup with the Panthers
New Jersey Devils (21-9-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-14-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -138, Devils +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to stop their six-game skid with a victory against the Florida Panthers. Florida...
WTOP
Red Wings bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (20-10-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-11-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -169, Red Wings +143; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to break a six-game losing streak when they take on the...
WTOP
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. “Stringing a few together, that’s what good teams do. And to finally get a little consistency there is nice,” Kings defenseman Sean Durzi said.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal
1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
The next LT? Giants rookie rusher Thibodeaux has promise
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Every time the New York Giants draft a linebacker high in the first round, some people start hoping he turns out to be the next Lawrence Taylor. The chances are remote. There’s never going to be another L.T. He was one of the greatest players of all time. It’s wishful thinking hoping for another. It brings us to Kayvon Thibodeaux, the linebacker/edge rusher the Giants took with the fifth pick overall this spring. The rookie from Oregon as shown flashes this season after missing the first two games with a knee injury. What he did on Sunday night in a 20-12 win at Washington was a good imitation of Taylor, at least for a game.
WTOP
Mavs coach Kidd fined $25K for reaction to Doncic ejection
NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront a referee and directing inappropriate language toward him during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA announced Wednesday. Kidd was assessed two technical fouls and was ejected late in...
WTOP
Jets, Jaguars square off looking to keep playoff hopes alive
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown saw no need to downplay what’s ahead for the New York Jets. Their playoff hopes have been seriously damaged by a three-game losing streak. And they’ve got a short week to get themselves back in the AFC postseason hunt. Next...
WTOP
Bulls snap 4-game slide, top short-handed Heat 113-103
MIAMI (AP) — The only yells in the Chicago locker room were happy ones. Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and the Bulls stopped a four-game slide by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 113-103 on Tuesday night. Zach LaVine scored 21 and...
WTOP
Walk-off Sunday: 3 games end with TDs on 1 day for 2nd time
An inexplicable botched lateral, a deflected pick-6 and a touchdown run provided one of the rarest days in NFL history. For the second time ever Sunday, three NFL games ended with a winning touchdown on the final play on the same day. Chandler Jones returned a fumble 48 yards for...
Cubs, All-Star SS Swanson finalize $177 million, 7-year deal
CHICAGO (AP) — Growing up in Georgia, Dansby Swanson used to go over to his grandfather’s house right after school. He would barge in and ask Herb Swanson to hit him some grounders. Whenever Dansby came over, Herb was watching a Chicago Cubs game on WGN. Dansby then would tease his pops about being Atlanta Braves fans. “He loved baseball so much and all he ever wanted me to be is what I am doing now,” Dansby Swanson said. What Swanson is doing now is playing shortstop for the Cubs, after he finalized a $177 million, seven-year contract on Wednesday. He began his career with his hometown Braves, helping his grandfather’s favorite team win the 2021 World Series.
