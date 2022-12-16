Famous Bruno Steel House catches fire in Ransom Canyon on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The famous Bruno Steel House at Ransom Canyon caught on fire on Thursday afternoon, Ransom Canyon Chief of Police James Hill confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

Chief Hill said the fire was initially called in as a grass fire at 3:47 p.m.

According to Hill, the extent of the damage is not yet known. Hill said the fire was in the area of the home that is filled with insulation. Hill said there was no other damage in Ransom Canyon due to the fire.

The fire was caused by welding, according to Chief Hill.

The house went up for sale during the last week of October 2021. That listing was later removed in December. According to public record, the house was sold as of September 2, 2022.

