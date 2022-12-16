Good morning. I'm A Martínez. They say there's no place like home. Last week, a black bear in Tennessee took it to another level. After a national park received complaints that the bear was stealing guests' food from their picnic tables, she was moved a thousand miles away to a forest in Georgia last June, but the bear had other plans. She trekked through four states to get back to Tennessee, and last week, she was spotted right back at her favorite campsite. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO