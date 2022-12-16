ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wyso.org

Major California Defense Firm announces Ohio Expansion

Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Ohio food banks partner with state, launch program aimed at underserved farmers

The Ohio Department of Agriculture launched the Ohio Community, Agriculture and Nutrition program Friday. Typically, food banks rely on reduced or bulk food prices and donations to feed as many people as possible, with the new program, it allows the state's association of food banks to pay small, underserved farmers market prices for their produce or meats.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

A black bear, removed from a national park in Tennessee, finds her way home

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. They say there's no place like home. Last week, a black bear in Tennessee took it to another level. After a national park received complaints that the bear was stealing guests' food from their picnic tables, she was moved a thousand miles away to a forest in Georgia last June, but the bear had other plans. She trekked through four states to get back to Tennessee, and last week, she was spotted right back at her favorite campsite. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
TENNESSEE STATE

