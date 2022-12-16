ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

Biden, Zelensky exchange military items during White House visit

President Biden and Ukrainian President Zelensky exchanged military items during a historic visit at the White House, Zelensky’s first time out of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion at the start of the year.   Zelensky presented Biden with the Cross for Military Merit at the request of the Ukrainian officer who earned it for battlefield feats…
WASHINGTON STATE
WOWK

Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
MAINE STATE
WOWK

Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico next month for North American leaders summit, White House officials said Tuesday. Biden will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 9-10. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the leaders will discuss economic stability, security and immigration, among other topics.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Volunteers continue counting 26,000+ ballots in Virginia Democratic firehouse primary

(The Center Square) – Over 26,000 voters participated in the Democratic firehouse primary held Tuesday to select a nominee for the special election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin – a total officials from the Democratic Party of Virginia call the largest firehouse primary in state history. Volunteers continued to count ballots into the evening hours Wednesday in the aftermath of the party-run primary on Tuesday, where voters across the 4th congressional district cast ballots at...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”. After one of the most exhaustive and...
ARIZONA STATE
WOWK

Peru Congress opens door to early elections amid unrest

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Congress tentatively endorsed a plan on Tuesday to hold early elections in an attempt to defuse a national political crisis marked by deadly unrest after lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. The proposal, approved by 91 of the legislature’s 130 members, would push up...
The Hill

How US Patriot missile systems could impact the Russia-Ukraine war

The United States announced Wednesday it will send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, in a move that experts say will immediately bolster the country’s defense capabilities and dull the threat of Russia’s relentless aerial attacks.  The announcement ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington marks a significant increase in U.S. military support…
WASHINGTON STATE
WOWK

US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation.

