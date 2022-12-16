NYPD releases 2023 Canine and Friends Calendar

The dog days might be over, but the dog months of 2023 are here.

The 2023 NYPD Canine and Friends Calendar is now available.

This year's cover features a trio of four-legged officers from the department's health and wellness section.

The calendar also highlights canine officers and horses in the transit, mounted, counterterrorism and emergency services units.

It sells for a $30 donation, which directly benefits NYPD programs and initiatives.

