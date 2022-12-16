ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD releases 2023 Canine and Friends Calendar

ABCNY
 5 days ago

The dog days might be over, but the dog months of 2023 are here.

The 2023 NYPD Canine and Friends Calendar is now available.

This year's cover features a trio of four-legged officers from the department's health and wellness section.

The calendar also highlights canine officers and horses in the transit, mounted, counterterrorism and emergency services units.

It sells for a $30 donation, which directly benefits NYPD programs and initiatives.

